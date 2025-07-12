Interview: Blake McCarty on the Joy, Chaos, & Heart Behind KARAOKE DREAMS at Blindspot Collective

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



What do you get when you blend pop anthems, late-night confessionals, and immersive theatre magic? The answer is “Karaoke Dreams,” a vibrant new musical that turns a night out at the local karaoke bar into a heartfelt exploration of identity, community, and courage. Created and directed by Blake McCarty, with music direction by Lyndon Pugeda and choreography by Micah Parra, and developed through UC San Diego’s new Depot Residency Program and premiering at The Loft, this Blindspot Collective production features a multigenerational, multicultural cast belting out chart-toppers from Adele to Elton John.“Karaoke Dreams” is a world-premiere musical that transforms a karaoke bar into a confessional, a party, and a place to belong. We sat down with McCarty to talk chaos, catharsis, and the joy of turning pop songs into personal stories.

First things first, audiences can expect to feel like they’ve stumbled into and become a part of the best party when they step into this immersive world. Blake says that this feeling starts when they walk in, builds throughout, and has people leaving carrying that feeling with them as they depart.

“We want audiences to walk in and feel like they’ve stumbled into a party they didn’t know they needed. And we want them to leave feeling like they discovered something they didn’t even know they were looking for. It should feel like walking into your favorite bar on that one night when everything clicks – someone is singing their heart out, someone else is dancing like no one’s watching, and somehow everyone feels like they’re exactly where they’re supposed to be. Karaoke Dreams is a big-hearted, joyful, and surprising experience. We hope that people walk in curious and walk out connected to the show, to the music, and to each other. It’s fun. But it’s also sneakily cathartic in the best way.”

The cast of "Karaoke Dreams"

That spontaneous, come-as-you-are spirit is at the core of the production’s karaoke bar setting—a space McCarty sees as chaotic, cathartic, and unexpectedly communal. He shared how his love for these unpredictable, joy-filled nights inspired the entire piece.

“Honestly? I love the chaos of karaoke. There’s something magical about watching someone belt a power ballad one minute and forget all the words the next – and still be completely embraced by the room. I’ve seen heartbreak, hilarity, and healing happen behind a karaoke mic. That’s what I wanted to capture with this show. This isn’t a story about “the best singer” – it’s about why we sing at all. And what we reveal when we do.”

That same sense of community is baked into the rehearsal process. McCarty explains how the creative team approached the room not just as a rehearsal hall, but as a microcosm of the karaoke bar itself. In this place, vulnerability, trust, and collaboration are key.

“It means we treat the rehearsal room the same way the show treats the karaoke bar – like a space where everyone gets to be fully themselves. The stories in Karaoke Dreams are fictional, but they’re rooted in very real emotions and experiences. So we’ve spent a lot of time talking, sharing music, and building trust – because the show only works if the cast can bring their authentic selves to it. But the show is also a marathon. There are elements from no less than 65 different songs in the show, and our choreographer, Micah Parra, and music director, Lyndon Pugeda have done an amazing job shaping the material. It’s also a world premiere, so it’s collaborative and constantly evolving – just like the kind of community we’re trying to celebrate onstage.”

Of course, a musical set in a karaoke bar wouldn’t be complete without iconic songs. With over 65 woven into the score, the soundtrack of "Karaoke Dreams" pulls from a wide range of genres and eras. McCarty reveals how these familiar hits serve the story—and why sometimes the most surprising mashups are the most meaningful.

“Every song is doing something – revealing a backstory, deepening a relationship, or setting a tone we might not expect. We wanted recognizable songs that hit hard musically or emotionally, but could also surprise you. There’s a mashup of Kesha and Mumford & Sons that should never work, but the contrast is sorta magical. When we staged that moment in context, it cracked the scene open. Sometimes the right wrong song is more honest than anything too on the nose.”

The show’s immersive design adds another layer of complexity, placing the audience inside the action. For McCarty, directing in this kind of environment means both planning meticulously and letting go of control, because anything can happen when everyone’s part of the room.

“With a lot of patience and a sense of humor. Immersive work means planning meticulously and then being ready to adjust the plan and pivot. For us, one of our major goals is creating an environment that the audience wants to be in – so it’s not just about hitting a mark, but about the energy in the room. I’ve also tried to direct in a way that encourages responsiveness. One of the big challenges for the cast is learning how to observe and adapt based on need.”

L-R: Director Blake McCarty, Choreographer Micah Parra,

and Music Director Lyndon Pugeda



As a world premiere, "Karaoke Dreams" found its creative footing in UC San Diego’s new Depot Residency program. McCarty reflected on how that incubator environment not only provided space and time to explore but also encouraged the team to prioritize joy, surprise, and care in equal measure.

“The Depot Residency gave us the physical space and time to develop the show – to try things, make mistakes, and discover the heart of Karaoke Dreams. At the same time, UC San Diego has been incredibly generous in helping us access space on campus while The Depot in downtown San Diego is under renovation. That support has been more than logistical – it’s made it possible for us to take creative risks and ask deeper questions about how we serve our community. With this project, we’re focused on ways we can surprise and delight an audience, not just as entertainment, but as an act of care. Joy can be a powerful force for belonging, understanding, and connection. Having the room (both literally and figuratively) to explore that has been invaluable.”

And while the concept may have started as a fun idea about karaoke nights, McCarty admits the process has grown far more personal than he expected, resonating deeply with the team and audiences alike.

“It’s become personal – not just for me, but for the whole cast and team. These characters began as sketches, but now I see pieces of myself and my friends in each of them, and the performers also see themselves and their communities reflected in them. That’s what surprised me: we set out to make a big, wild, fun show – and created something unexpectedly intimate. It still has confetti and riffs and ridiculous dance breaks… but it also hits you in the gut when you least expect it.”

Whether you’re a seasoned mic-dropper or the type to hum along from the shadows, "Karaoke Dreams" promises a night of music, connection, and a little unexpected magic.

How To Get Tickets

"Karaoke Dreams" is playing through August 3rd on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 2pm

All performances will be held at The Loft located at 3151 Matthews Ln, La Jolla, CA 92093. Tickets are $35 and available now at https://ucsd.evenue.net/cgi-bin/ncommerce3/SEGetEventList?groupCode=KD&linkID=ucsd-arts

Photo Credit: Blindspot Collective