HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS With Write Out Loud Comes to the Old Town Theatre

Write Out Loud - an organization founded in 2007 with a commitment to inspire, challenge and entertain by reading literature aloud for a live audience announces HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS, on Tuesday, December 10th at the Old Town Theatre. Write Out Loud's annual holiday program is a unique collection of Christmas and Hanukkah stories and music. Write Out Loud Story Concerts bring literature to life - aloud - with rehearsed readings by professional actors. Each program explores specific themes by weaving a variety of stories, poems, and music, together into a literary tapestry. San Diego veteran actors Tom Andrew (Cygnet's IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE), Brittney M. Caldwell (Cygnet's THE VIRGIN TRIAL), Paul Maley (long time Lamb's Players performer), and Rachael Van Wormer (Write Out Loud's Associate Artistic Director), join Co-Founders Veronica Murphy and Walter Ritter to celebrate the joy, nostalgia and generosity of the season. A pre-show reception starts at 6:15pm with a 7:00pm curtain.

Artistic Director, Veronica Murphy shared, "Each December, as the year comes to a close, we take time to reflect on our lives, our families, our joys and sometimes our sorrows. For this year's December program we have selected some less familiar pieces that remind us of the light that the season brings to the world."

Home for the Holidays will feature: AN ORANGE FOR FRANKIE by Patricia Pollaco, DOWN PENS by Saki (H. H. Munro), THE LATKE WHO COULDN'T STOP SCREAMING by Lemony Snicket, CHRISTMAS FOR SASSAFRAS, CYPRESS AND INDIGO by Ntozke Shange, A WINTER PIECE by Cullen Bryant and SCHNITZLE, SCHNOTZLE AND SCHNOOTZLE by Ruth Sawyer.

Tickets for HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS are $25. There are discounts for Seniors, Veterans and active duty Military and Students. Purchase tickets online at www.writeoutloudsd.com or by calling 619-297-8953.

In addition to their six show season of Story Concerts, Write Out Loud provides the community with Voices of Ireland each March, and seven other core programs serving over 23,000 people annually. These programs include TwainFest - a free family celebration in August in Old Town, PoeFest - a celebration of Edgar Allan Poe each October, Stories for Seniors, StoryBox Theatre (kamishibai) for elementary students, NEA BIG READ - Read Imagine Create for teens and adults, Poetry Out Loud for high school students and Ripples From Walden Pond, a one-man play about Henry David Thoreau.





