Forbidden Broadway's Greatest Hits Announced At North Coast Repertory Theatre

North Coast Repertory Theatre is celebrating unforgettable musical legends with a wildly funny send-up of The Great White Way. FORBIDDEN BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS parodies beloved musicals including Chicago, Phantom, Wicked, Fiddler and many more with wit, charm and hysterical lyrics.

This brilliant satire pays loving tribute to some of the theatre's most cherished stars and songwriters. Endlessly entertaining, this show has endeared itself to audiences the world over. Early ticket sales have been booming, so make reservations now to avoid disappointment.

William Selby* directs and acts with Cathy Barnett*, Trisha Rapier* and Edward Staudenmayer* in FORBIDDEN BROADWAY'S GREATEST HITS. Elan McMahan is the Musical Director and Pianist. The Creative Team includes Marty Barnett (Scenic Design), Matthew Novotny (Light Design), Dustin Cross (Costume Designs), Elisa Benzoni (Costume Consultant), Aaron Rumley (Sound Design), and Philip Korth (Covid-19 Compliance Officer/Props). Stage Manager is Cindy Rumley*.

*The actor or stage manager appears through the courtesy of Actors' Equity Association. For photos, go to www.northcoastrep.org/press.

FORBIDDEN BROADWAY previews begin Wednesday, April 20. Opening Night on Saturday, April 24, at 8pm. There will be a talk back on April 29th, with the cast and artistic director. It will play Wednesdays at 7pm, Thursdays through Saturdays at 8pm, Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm with Sundays at 7pm through May 22nd. (See Schedule below). North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets: Previews - $54 (including Friday previews at 2pm & 8pm), Week Nights/Wed. & Sat. Matinees - $60; Sat. Eve. & Sun. Mat. $65; Sun Night - $57. Seniors, Students, Military & Educators - $3 off admission. Call 858-481-1055, or visit www.northcoastrep.org to purchase tickets.