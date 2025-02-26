Exclusive Video: Michele Selene Ang Talks EMPTY RIDE World Premiere at The Old Globe

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Old Globe is currently presenting the world premiere of Empty Ride by Keiko Green. Kisa, portrayed by Michele Selene Ang, a painter in Paris, returns to her small Japanese hometown after the 2011 tsunami to help her ailing father by driving his taxi cab. But as she navigates the winding streets and transports her eccentric passengers, she is haunted by the supernatural remnants of what the floodwaters left behind.

In a BroadwayWorld exclusive video, Michele Selene Ang who plays Kisa in the world premiere shares information about her role and the play.

"One thing that really stuck to me is Keiko mentioned that this story reminds her of certain other ghost stories, but it's not exactly a ghost story. It's a story about people being brave. And I think that just perfectly encapsulates all that we're trying to do with this play, and all that she has accomplished with this play. And it just has a lot of heart, and humor, and I hope that the widest possible audience gets to see this. It's so special."

