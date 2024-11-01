Diversionary Theatre to Present THE TRANS DIARIES

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Celebrating the fifth year of trans and non-binary writers and performers sharing their lives, Diversionary Theatre and the City of West Hollywood are co-sponsoring The Trans Diaries along with National Organization for Women Hollywood Chapter. West Hollywood perfromances will be on Friday, November 8, and Saturday, November 9, at 7:30pm in the West Hollywood City Council Chambers. San Diego perfromances will be at Diversionary Theatre on Friday, November 15, and Saturday, November 16, at 7:30pm. Admission is free, and reservations are available here.



This year, The Trans Diaries theme is FREEDOM. Leading the 2024 Trans Diaries cast of five writers/performers is GLAAD Award-winning playwright Joshua Gershick. Guided by veteran Broadway and TV director Shakina Nayfack are Lee Faelnar Te (in her fifth Trans Diaries production) and Seth Gomez (in his second year). Newcomers B. Alexander and Jen Winslow are making their Trans Diaries debuts this year.



Said Lindsey Deaton, former Vice Chair, City of West Hollywood Arts and Cultural Affairs Commission and Creator and Artistic Director of The Trans Diaries, “Amidst the societal challenges of waking up transgender, our trans community is being faced daily with legislated hate, discrimination, and forced extinction. Despite this, trans folx experience daily gender euphoria and trans joy. There are so many unique things that we get to see, feel, and share as trans people. We are blessed and special in so many ways. We also know we have families of choice and allies who love, affirm, and celebrate us and our humanity. In line with this year's election, our production explores freedom.”



Said Jenny Case, Diversionary Theatre Artistic Director, “We are thrilled to bring The Trans Diaries to San Diego in partnership with the City of West Hollywood. This production represents the kind of dynamic, thought-provoking work that Diversionary Theatre is proud to champion, and we believe its message of authenticity, resilience, and connection will deeply resonate with our community. It's an honor to collaborate with such a forward-thinking city on this vital production.”



Diversionary Theatre is the nation's third-oldest LGBTQIA+ theatre dedicated to amplifying queer voices through the performing arts in a dynamic, inclusive, and provocative environment that celebrates and preserves their unique culture, while contributing to an environment of diversity and inclusion throughout the broader community. Since Diversionary's founding in 1986, it has continually provided an inspiring and thought-provoking theatrical platform to explore complex and diverse stories of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and questioning communities in the form of live entertainment that can be enjoyed by all.



Diversionary Theatre is located at 4545 Park Boulevard in San Diego, 92116. For more information, visit diversionary.org.

