Diversionary Theatre To Host Online Panel Discussion On Intersectionality And Injustice

Diversionary to host online panel discussion on Intersectionality & Justice, including Andrea Agosto, Kian Kline Chilton, Kandace Crystal, August Turner Sonnenberg, and Daniel Jáquez.



This online panel discussion will take place June 25, 2020 at 6pm. This will be an online event. To attend, please visit our website at www.diversionary.org/intersectionality-and-justice for more information and access.

"We believe that Black Lives Matter. Period. However, this simple acknowledgment is the bare minimum. Diversionary, the nation's third oldest LGBTQ theatre in the nation, is interested in learning how we can make actionable change in the San Diego theatre community and beyond for all: Black, Indigenous, Queer, Trans, People of Color.

Join us for a conversation aimed at unpacking how intersectionality affects us as individuals, artists, and groups, how intersecting identities are systematically mistreated on varying levels, and what can be done as individuals and groups to create change in the theatre.



This is a big conversation, and while we know we won't solve everything with one discussion, we can learn where to start, together."



More information can be found at: www.diversionary.org/intersectionality-and-justice

