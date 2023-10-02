DR. JEKYLL AND MR. HYDE Announced At North Coast Repertory Theatre

Directed by Shana Wride and featuring a talented cast, this is a must-see for thrill-seekers.

By: Oct. 02, 2023

POPULAR

Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!
Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE Photo 2 Cast Set For the 2023-24 National Tour of ANNIE
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 3 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Shop GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop GUTENBERG! Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!

DR. JEKYLL AND MR. HYDE Announced At North Coast Repertory Theatre

DR. JEKYLL AND MR. HYDE Announced At North Coast Repertory Theatre

North Coast Repertory Theatre presents DR. JEKYLL AND MR. HYDE; a daring reimagining of Robert Louis Stevenson's timeless tale, filled with darkness, desire, love, and unbridled terror. In Jeffrey Hatcher's gripping drama, we delve deep into the human psyche, exploring the eternal conflict between good and evil. Relentless forces engage in a deadly and electrifying cat-and-mouse showdown, vying for ultimate domination. Hatcher masterfully invites the audience to question their loyalties, blurring the lines between right and wrong, leaving us all in suspense. Prepare to be enchanted by this wickedly clever and sharply witty narrative, infused with passion and chilling suspense. It's the perfect choice for thrill-seekers who crave a spine-tingling experience that captures the essence of the season.

Shana Wride directs Jacob Bruce,* Katie MacNichol,* Conner Marx,* Ciarra Stroud,* Bruce Turk,* and Christopher M. Williams* in DR. JEKYLL AND MR. HYDE. The design team includes Marty Burnett (Scenic Design), Matthew Novotny (Co-Light Design), Erik Montierth (Co-Light Design), Melanie Chen Cole (Sound Design), Phillip Korth (Props), Peter Herman (Hair & Wig Design), Emmelyn Thayer (Dialect Coach), Jason Paul Tate (Fight Choreography) and Caleb Foley (Assistant Sound Design). Cindy Rumley* is the Stage Manager.

DR. JEKYLL AND MR. HYDE previews begin Wednesday, Oct. 18. Opening Night on Saturday, Oct. 21, at 8pm. It will play Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7pm, Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm, Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2pm, with Sundays at 7pm through Nov. 12. There will be a talkback with the artistic director and cast on Friday, Oct. 27. A performance has just been added on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at 2 pm. (See schedule below). North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075. Tickets: Previews - $49 (including Friday preview at 2pm), Week Nights - $62, Wed. & Sat. Matinees/Sat. Eve. - $74; Sun. Night - $60. Seniors, Students, Military & Educators - $5 off admission. Call 858-481-1055, or visit Click Here to purchase tickets.



SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP








RELATED STORIES - San Diego

1
Bach Collegium San Diego to Present LAST BLASTS! in October Photo
Bach Collegium San Diego to Present LAST BLASTS! in October

Bach Collegium San Diego will present Last Blasts! October 20-21, 2023. The orchestra ensemble will celebrate career capstones by G.P. Telemann and C.P.E. Bach.

2
Old Globes Globe For All Tour Announces THE COMEDY OF ERRORS Cast and Creatives Photo
Old Globe's Globe For All Tour Announces THE COMEDY OF ERRORS Cast and Creatives

The Old Globe has announced the full cast and creative team of the Globe for All Tour, now in its ninth year of making theatre matter to more people. Learn more here!

3
Interview: Erica Marie Weisz talks about THE ADDAMS FAMILY at San Diego Musical Theatre Photo
Interview: Erica Marie Weisz talks about THE ADDAMS FAMILY at San Diego Musical Theatre

Erica Marie Weisz took a moment from singing, dancing, and cutting off the heads of roses to talk about her love for the role of Morticia and what the audiences can expect from this production of THE ADDAMS FAMILY which is playing at San Diego Musical Theatre through October 29th.

4
THE SOUND OF MUSIC Comes to San Diego Junior Theatre in October Photo
THE SOUND OF MUSIC Comes to San Diego Junior Theatre in October

San Diego Junior Theatre, the nation’s longest-running youth theatre program, kicks off its 76th Season with a return of the beloved classic, The Sound of Music! Learn more about the musical and find out how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS Video
Leslie Odom, Jr. & Company Celebrate Opening Night of PURLIE VICTORIOUS
Ann Hampton Callaway Duets with Liz Callaway on New Album, Finding Beauty Video
Ann Hampton Callaway Duets with Liz Callaway on New Album, Finding Beauty
Melissa Etheridge Celebrates Opening Night of MY WINDOW on Broadway Video
Melissa Etheridge Celebrates Opening Night of MY WINDOW on Broadway
View all Videos

San Diego SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Angel Next Door
North Coast Repertory Theatre (9/06-10/08)Tracker PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Play On!: Life Lessons from Dreaming Big
Broadway Theater (10/06-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Education
Faraz (7/18-12/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical
La Jolla Playhouse (8/29-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Passing Conversations
PowPAC, Poway's Community Theatre (9/23-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mean Girls (Non-Equity)
McCallum Theatre for the Performing Arts (3/29-3/31)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# DRAGON MAMA
Diversionary Theatre (9/14-10/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Addams Family
San Diego Musical Theatre (9/29-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sumo
La Jolla Playhouse (9/26-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MJ
Civic Theatre- San Diego (3/05-3/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You