Cygnet Theatre Presents DIXIE'S HAPPY HOUR

Cygnet Theatre has invited patrons to Dixie's Happy Hour, a new comedy show written by Kris Anderson. This hilarious new streaming play will be available to enjoy from April 7th - 18th.

On the heels of the international smash hit Dixie's Tupperware Party, which has become one of the longest-running off-Broadway tours in history, and the inspiring Dixie's: Never Wear a Tube Top While Riding a Mechanical Bull (and 16 other things I learned while I was drinking last Thursday), Dixie Longate has returned with a new show for these unpredictable times.

Almost everybody loves a cocktail, and who better to share one with than America's favorite bar hopper, Dixie Longate. She'll be mixing drinks with the four basic food groups: rum, gin, vodka and tequila while sharing stories with you that prove that happiness is not only found at the bottom of a margarita glass. It's an uplifting story that challenges the audience to search for their personal happy hours by looking for the good in even the most complicated situations.

If you know Dixie, you know that she always inspires her audiences with her Alabama wisdom and her raucous stories. This show does that right in people's living rooms.

This is not an on-demand performance. This ticketed, streamed performance is only available to view at the selected performance time. Patrons are encouraged to "arrive" on time because the show can't be paused or replayed. Tickets must be purchased one hour prior to the show time. Patrons will receive an email with a link to the performance.

Tickets are on sale now for $35 per household. To purchase or for additional information, please visit www.cygnettheatre.com. For questions, contact the Cygnet Box Office at 619-337-1525 or boxoffice@cygnettheatre.com.