Cygnet Theatre Announces MUD ROW By Dominique Morisseau

Cygnet Theatre is pleased to announce the cast and creative team for it's upcoming production of Mud Row by Tony-nominated playwright (Ain't Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations) and MacArthur Genius recipient Dominique Morisseau. Receiving its second-ever production since it's world premiere at People's Light in 2019, this beautiful and dynamic play is directed by Delicia Turner Sonnenberg and runs May 18 to June 19, 2022. Opening Night for media is Saturday, May 21.

Two generations of sisters navigate class, race, love and family on "Mud Row," an area in the East End of West Chester, Pennsylvania. Elsie hopes to move up in the world by marrying into "the talented tenth," while her sister Frances joins the fight for Civil Rights. Decades later, estranged sisters Regine and Toshi are forced to reckon with their shared heritage and each other, when Regine inherits granny Elsie's house. Tony Award-nominee Dominique Morisseau deftly shifts between past and present to paint a living portrait of family legacy. Mud Row was the winner of the 2018 Edgerton Foundation New Play Award.

At the helm of this production is Delicia Turner Sonnenberg. She is a founder and the former Artistic Director of MOXIE Theatre and currently a Resident Artist at The Old Globe Theatre. Her most recent directing credit includes Trouble in Mind at The Old Globe and she last worked at Cygnet Theatre directing The Piano Lesson. Turner Sonnenberg is no stranger to the work of Dominique Morriseau, having directed Skeleton Crew at The Old Globe in 2017.

When asked about why she was drawn to this script she said, "The plays I am most attracted to as a director are the ones where there is an intimate human story told against a broad backdrop. In the case of Mud Row, it is an intimate story about sisterhood and family told against the broad backdrop of American history - racial and social change in both the 1960's and now. I'm drawn to this play because it is smart, funny, sexy, moving and ultimately cathartic."

The cast features six actors with all but one making their Cygnet debut. Returning to Cygnet is Joy Yvonne Jones (Pride and Prejudice) as Frances. Appearing for the first time on Cygnet's stage are Andréa Agosto as Elsie, Rachel Cognata as Toshi, Leo Ebanks as Tyriek, Marti Gobel as Regine and Rondrell McCormick as Davin.

The design team includes scenic design by Brian Redfern, lighting design by Caroline Andrew, sound design by Melanie Chen Cole, costume design by Regan A. McKay, wig & makeup design by Chanel Mahoney and properties design by Teresa Jove. The Stage Manager is Chandra R.M. Anthenill.

