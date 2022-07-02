Cygnet Theatre Announces Extension of Hit Musical Cabaret in San Diego

Cygnet Theatre has announced extension of Cabaret run dates due to popular demand. The show will run from July 13 - September 4, 2022. This eight-time Tony Award-winning musical features music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb and book by Joe Masteroff and is directed by Cygnet's Artistic Director, Sean Murray. Opening Night for media is Saturday, July 16.

Cabaret depicts the interlocking stories of a cabaret singer, an American writer and the denizens of Berlin, all caught up in the swirling maelstrom of a changing society. In the seamy, sleazy Kit Kat Klub, on the eve of Hitler's rise to power, almost anything - including love - is possible. This dark, daring and provocative musical was winner of 8 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Composer and Lyricist. Based on "The Berlin Stories" by Christopher Isherwood.

The talented cast features Wil Bethmann as Cliff, Marc Caro as Victor, Megan Carmitchel as Sally Bowles, Trevor Cruse as Bobby, Luke H. Jacobs as Max, Jasmine January as Fräulein Kost, Linda Libby as Fräulein Schnieder, Gerry Tonella as Ernst Ludwig, Eddie Yaroch as Herr Schultz. The Kit Kat girls are Allen Lucky Weaver, Alyssa Anne Auston, Alyssa Junious, Carolyn Lupin, and Tamara Rodriguez.

The design team includes musical direction by Patrick Marion, choreography by Katie Banville, lighting design by Amanda Zieve, sound design by Evan Eason, costume design by Zoë Trautmann, wig & makeup design by Peter Herman and properties design by Rachel Hengst. The set is based on original designs by Sean Fanning and brought to life by Associate Scenic Designer Mathys Herbert. The Stage Manager is Matthew Bantock.

Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased in person at the box office located at 4040 Twiggs Street in San Diego Old Town Historic State Park, by calling 619-337-1525 or by visiting www.cygnettheatre.com.

All patrons must adhere to Cygnet Theatre's Health and Safety protocol. Well fitting masks are required indoors. Polices are subject to change.

Cygnet Theatre Company produces a year-round season of professional Off-Broadway-style theatre as well as thought-provoking and engaging educational programming. Cygnet is committed to maintaining high standards of artistic and fiscal integrity, and serves more than 40,000 patrons annually from San Diego and beyond. Cygnet performs its mainstage productions at the state-of-the-art theatre in Old Town San Diego State Historic Park. An active member of the San Diego community, Cygnet has outreach programs serving tens of thousands of students and community members annually. For more information, visit www.cygnettheatre.com.