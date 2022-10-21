Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cygnet Theatre Announces A CHRISTMAS CAROL and a New Scrooge

The family-friendly musical runs November 22 - December 24 at Cygnet Theatre in Old Town.

Oct. 21, 2022  

A Christmas Carol returns to Cygnet Theatre for its eighth season of cheer. It has become a true holiday favorite, with San Diegans making Scrooge, the Spirits, and the Cratchit family part of their holiday tradition. This year the show features the same warm story of hope and redemption, along with new cast members including a new Scrooge! Cygnet's own Sean Murray, who has directed the holiday musical for the past eight seasons, will step into the role for 2022. The family-friendly musical runs November 22 - December 24 at Cygnet Theatre in Old Town. Opening Night for media is Saturday, November 26 at 8:00pm.

Written by Charles Dickens and adapted by Sean Murray, with an original score by Billy Thompson, A Christmas Carol is Charles Dickens' timeless tale of hope and redemption. This production is a re-imagined take on the original holiday classic featuring lively music, unique puppets and live sound effects.

Murray reflects, "Why do I keep coming back to this story? I have always found myself discovering new points, new observations, new insights in it upon every encounter with Mr. Scrooge and his night of reckoning. I'm fascinated by his astonishing face-off with his own past and how that might shape all his future deeds. Or the majestic sweep of the present and the rich, complicated world of interconnected people we all are. And of course, the imagery of a future world without oneself in it, and the notion of how one's deeds in life will foreshadow one's legacy. It all never ceases to amaze me how much there is in this beloved story."

Cygnet Theatre will once again be transformed into a Victorian Christmas card thanks to the creativity of Set Designer Andrew Hull. Colby Freel is Lighting Designer and Sound Designer is Matt Lescault Wood. Costumes are by Jeanne Reith, and Peter Herman will provide wigs and makeup. Choreography is by Katie Banville. Original puppets designed by Michael McKeon. Musical Director is Patrick Marion.

Joining Sean Murray on stage are David McBean, Patrick McBride, Eileen Bowman, Megan Carmitchel, Jasmine January, and Allen Lucky Weaver. With the exception of Murray, all actors play multiple roles.

As part of the theatre's accessibility and inclusion efforts, this year sees the return of a sensory-friendly performance, which will be held on Wednesday, December 21st at 10:00 AM. Sensory-friendly performances are designed to create a welcoming and comfortable arts experience for people with autism, sensory sensitivity, or other social, learning or cognitive disabilities. In addition to this accessibility event, the theatre will hold an ASL-Interpreted performance on December 7th at 7:30 PM.

For audience members who cannot attend an in-person performance, Cygnet will stream its filmed one-man adaptation of A Christmas Carol directed by and starring Sean Murray. Tickets are $28 per household and will be available for streaming November 22 - December 31.

Tickets for A Christmas Carol are on sale now and may be purchased in person at the box office located at 4040 Twiggs Street in San Diego Old Town Historic State Park, by calling 619-337-1525 or by visiting www.cygnettheatre.com. Children 5 - 12 years old receive half-off tickets with each paid adult.



