Cast Set for TITUS ANDRONICUS at The Old Globe

The Old Globe will present its final Shakespeare production of the season with Titus Andronicus, performed by students from The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program. Directed by Jesse Perez, the limited engagement will play for 11 performances from November 1 to 9 in The Old Globe’s Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in Balboa Park. Tickets go on sale to subscribers and donors on Tuesday, September 23 at noon, and to the general public on Tuesday, September 30 at noon.

“Titus Andonicus is Shakespeare’s ultimate revenge tragedy and I’m beyond thrilled to bring this tale to life with our M.F.A. cohort later this fall.” said Program Director and Craig Noel Distinguished Professor Jesse Perez. “A lot happens at a super-fast rate. How much can the human spirit take before it retaliates to the point of annihilation? How do we tell this story using heightened language and keep the audience hanging on to every syllable? It will be an exploration coming from the minds of young artists, in finding new ways to show conflict in an artistic way and still bring the audience along with clear storytelling in the themes of love, family, and power. This is what the M.F.A program is for.”

Titus Andronicus will be performed live by M.F.A. students from The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program. The cast of 14 features, in alphabetical order by last name, Charlie Alguera, Lance D. Bush, Trevor Butler, Juliette Cacciatore, Ethan Fox, Madi Goff, Kristina Hinako, Stephanie Hinck, Connor Keef, Susane Lee, Max Lorn-Krause, Isáyah Phillips, Shalyn Welch, and Kayce Wilson.

After years of brutal combat and unbearable personal loss, Roman general Titus Andronicus returns home in triumph, parading Queen Tamora of the Goths and her sons through the streets as prisoners of war. When Titus refuses to spare her eldest son, his merciless act unleashes a chain of retribution that spirals into betrayal, murder, and ruin. As each side exacts its revenge, the line between justice and brutality vanishes, and Rome itself is undone by chaos.

Directed by Jesse Perez, head of the Globe’s actor-training program, and featuring the talents now enrolled in The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program, Titus Andronicus brings Shakespeare’s most savage tragedy to life in a bold 21st-century staging—where beauty collides with barbarity, and vengeance leaves no one untouched.

In addition to Perez, the creative team includes scenic design by Kristen Flores, costume design by Elisa Benzoni, lighting design by Taylor Olsen, sound design by Evan Eason, text and dramaturgy by Ray Chambers, fight work by Manny Brown, voice and speech by Emmelyn Thayer, and production stage management by Danielle Dudley.

Titus Andronicus will play in The Old Globe’s Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego’s Balboa Park, from November 1 through November 9, 2025. The limited engagement will include 11 performances only. The schedule is Saturday, November 1 at 8:00 p.m.; Sunday, November 2 at 2:00 and 7:00 p.m.; Tuesday, November 4 at 7:00 p.m.; Wednesday, November 5 at 7:00 p.m.; Thursday, November 6 at 7:00 p.m.; Friday, November 7 at 8:00 p.m.; Saturday, November 8 at 2:00 and 8:00 p.m.; and Sunday, November 9 at 2:00 and 7:00 p.m. Tickets will go on sale to subscribers and donors on Tuesday, September 23 at noon, and to the general public on Tuesday, September 30 at noon. They will be available at TheOldGlobe.org or (619) 23-GLOBE (234-5623). Regular tickets are $15; students, Globe subscribers, and donors are $10; and groups of 15 or more are $10.

