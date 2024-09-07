Cast Announced for Compulsion Dance and Theater's DIE MOMMIE DIE!

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Compulsion Dance and Theater has announced the cast for their production of DIE MOMMIE DIE! by Charles Busch. The cast includes Jolyon Alexander, Cody Dupree, David Janisch, Jovi Olivas, Kylie Young and starring Joey Kirkpatrick as Angela Arden.

DIE MOMMIE DIE! Is a hilarious dark comedy evoking the 1960's "Grande Dame Guignol" films that featured aging stars such as Bette Davis, Joan Crawford, Lana Turner and Tallulah Bankhead.

The action is set in 1967 in the Beverly Hills home of failed musical actress Angela Arden. Angela is unhappily married to film producer Sol whose cloying relationship with their daughter, Edith, is anything but wholesome. Meanwhile, Angela is carrying on with protuberant tennis pro Tony Parker who becomes the object of lust to both Edith and Angela's gay son, Lance. Angela's husband Sol is adored from afar by Bootsie, the family's long-time, long-simmering housekeeper. When Angela decides to poison Sol, a cascade of dark family secrets come to light - improbably, histrionically and hilariously.

Die Mommie Die!

Written by Charles Busch

Directed by Michael Mizerany

Diversionary Theater Black Box

4545 Park Blvd

Tickets: $27.50

Ticket Link: https://compulsion-dance--theatre.ticketleap.com/diemommiedie/

This is not a Diversionary Production but Diversionary proud to host the Guest Production.

"Die Mommie Die!" is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. www.concordtheatricals.com

