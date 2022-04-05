Byrds Founder Roger McGuinn Returns to Poway This Month

Mr. Tambourine Man himself, Roger McGuinn, returns to the Poway stage on Friday, April 22, at 8 PM for "An Evening with Roger McGuinn." While corresponding with Poway OnStage in advance of the 2022 show, McGuinn volunteered, "Looking forward to playing Poway again. It's one of my favorite venues in the world." While that might seem like polite hyperbole, the April show marks McGuinn's fifth visit to the venue, the only San Diego County venue he has played since 2004.



During his pivotal tenure with The Byrds, McGuinn was on the cutting edge of '60s music, defining the era by combining the rock beat of the Beatles with the folk sensibilities of Bob Dylan. McGuinn not only lived history, he made history with his fearless sense of experimentation and musicality. The Byrds have been credited for being in the forefront of Folk Rock, Psychedelic Rock and the groundbreaking genre of Country Rock. Among McGuinn's better-known songs are "Eight Miles High," "Turn! Turn! Turn!," "Knockin' on Heaven's Door," and "The Ballad of Easy Rider."



Born in Chicago, McGuinn began his musical career at age seventeen when the Limelighters drafted him after an evening of jamming at the Gate of Horn. They invited him to record on their first RCA album in Los Angeles. The Chad Mitchell Trio heard about his guitar and banjo talent and hired him as an accompanist. He toured with them for two years before Bobby Darin saw him playing and offered him a place in his show. After touring with singer Bobby Darin, McGuinn moved to New York where he worked in the fabled Brill Building as a song writer. It was at the Brill Building where he first heard the Beatles and decided to add their rock beat to traditional folk songs. An invitation to open for Hoyt Axton at the Los Angeles club, The Troubadour, lead to the meeting with Gene Clark. The rest of the story is the history with the Byrds.

In 1968 McGuinn and fellow Byrd members Chris Hillman and Gram Parsons conceived and recorded Sweetheart of the Rodeo an album widely considered to be the most influential country rock albums of all time. Rolling Stone ranks it as #117 among its 500 Greatest Albums. In 2018, on the 50th anniversary of Sweetheart, McGuinn, Hillman, and Marty Stuart reunited to perform it in its entirety and share the stories that brought the album to life. Said Hillman, "It was truly a pivotal moment in our lives taking a turn toward the music we always felt a strong kinship with. We are honored that it has left a strong, long-lasting impression on country and rock music."



McGuinn was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1991 for his work with the Byrds. He is a three-time Grammy nominee.



McGuinn first appeared at the Poway Center for the Performing Arts in 2004 (with opener Tom Rush), again in 2006 with John Sebastian (of the Lovin' Spoonful), in 2013 with Marty Stuart and the Fabulous Superlatives and in 2017 in an intimate solo show.



The show is supported by long-time Poway OnStage supporters the Green Valley Civic Association



