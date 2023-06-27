BroadwayWorld Seeks San Diego Based Videographer

BroadwayWorld Seeks San Diego Based Videographer

If you're a San Diego-based theater lover with a knack for shooting high-quality video, BroadwayWorld wants to hear from you.

We're on the hunt for a Broadway-savvy Videographer / Editor to help us cover a wide variety of theatrical events in San Diego, including openings, concerts, press previews, red carpets, and more.

Proficiency in creating high-quality video is required, and familiarity with live streaming on social networks would be an asset.

Compensation will vary based on the specifics of each event but starts at $20/hr.

To apply, please send a resume, cover letter, and portfolio links to apply@broadwayworld.com with the subject: 'San Diego / Videographer'




