BWW Review: CARMEN CUSACK in Live Concert at The Old Globe

It's no accident that the start of this weekend's live concert performances by Carmen Cusack at The Old Globe is her singing "I can't wait to see your face" as she enters the stage. It's the most appropriate song for a performer and the audience who have waited through quarantine, zoom performances, and another technology-based theatre to make it to this point - a performer who is live on stage. Carmen is performing her live concert at The Old Globe through Sunday, June 27th.

Cusack is a talented singer and actress who was nominated for a Tony Award for her role in BRIGHT STAR has performed in powerhouse shows like WICKED, LES MISÉRABLES, SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE, and more. Her show features songs from those shows and more, including songs by Edie Brickell, a few written by Carmen herself, and even a sneak peek at a song from her new show FLYING OVER SUNSET.

Carmen is fun and funny and moves easily from bluegrass to Sondheim, to Stevie Nicks, to LES MIS without missing a beat. Her voice is warm, and expressive, much like Carmen who connects each song with anecdotes that range from where she was when Broadway shut down in 2020, or her frustrations with technology.

Cusack is supported by a talented band made up of John Boswell on the piano, Joel Gottshalk on the bass, Emily Rosenfield on the guitar and banjo, and Lacy Rostyak on the fiddle.

The concert is really a love letter to the creative process, including bringing up someone from the audience to participate in an artistic way. It's a celebration of being together, musical theatre, and having a connection that doesn't depend on wifi.

Carmen Cusack is performing her live concert on Saturday, June 26th, and Sunday, June 27th. For ticket information go to www.theoldglobe.org

Photo Credit: The Old Globe