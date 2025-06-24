ALICE BY HEART Comes to Trinity Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Trinity Theatre Company will present Alice by Heart - Mission Valley Teen Intensive the culminating performances of their Mission Valley Teen Intensive Program this weekend. Alice by Heart is a touching musical inspired by Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland.

The Alice by Heart book is by Steven Sater and Jessie Nelson, music is by Duncan Sheik and lyrics are by Steven Sater. From the Tony® and Grammy® award-winning creators of Spring Awakening, Steven Sater and Duncan Sheik, and co-written by Jessie Nelson (Waitress),

Synopsis: In the rubble of the London Blitz of World War II, Alice Spencer’s budding teen life is turned upside down, and she and her dear friend Alfred are forced to take shelter in an underground tube station. When the ailing Alfred is quarantined, Alice encourages him to escape with her into their cherished book and journey down the rabbit hole to Wonderland.

As they travel through the tale, Alice by Heart explores the poignancy of first love, coming to terms with loss, and finding the courage to move forward. This musical encourages us all to celebrate the transformational power of the imagination, even in the harshest of times.

The talented San Diego cast includes teen performers, Addison Munsterman, Audrey Boull't, Ava Valenti, Averyanne Greenland, Ayla Nadjem, Bruno Saenz, Claire Palmer, Clare Nguyen, Delila Escalante, Drea Rainer, Emily Braud, Eva Moscol, India Kagalwala, Jett Tamayo, Jonah Thygerson, Julieta Guzman, Kaelyn Lawrence, Leilani Escalante, Logan Witte, Luca Hansen, Maisie Whitmore, Maya Hurst, Morgan Achterberg, Raquel Rosenthal, Ryan Faber, Sage Jennings, Stella Hunter, Stella Hauf-Pisoni, Violet Holland and Zeke Fabian.

