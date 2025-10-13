89 CARSON JUNCTION ROAD To Have World Premiere This December At Diversionary Black Box

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Compulsion Dance & Theater will present the world premiere of 89 CARSON JUNCTION ROAD, a new play written and directed by Michael Mizerany, running December 5–14, 2025, at the Diversionary Black Box in San Diego.

Featuring performances by Jacob James, Shane Hennessey, Amy Oliverio, Kay McNellen, and Kevin Phan, 89 Carson Junction Road follows a waitress dreaming of love, a drifter hiding from his past, and a veteran unable to escape his own. When their worlds collide on Christmas Eve, buried secrets and long-held desires erupt into violence.

Playwright and director Michael Mizerany is an award-winning dancer, choreographer, and playwright whose previous works include The Big D, A Twisted Bargain, Marry Me, Dennis Branigan, Blood Moon, Die Already, and Wally and His Lover Boys. His first play, The Big D, premiered in Fort Lauderdale under Ronnie Larson Presents and later ran in Los Angeles. Mizerany’s first screenplay, Deadfall—a short film inspired by Die Already—is currently streaming on the FAWSOME app, while his forthcoming pilot Zaddy, based on Wally and His Lover Boys, is in post-production.

Performances will take place Friday, December 5 at 8 p.m. (opening night), Saturday, December 6 at 8 p.m., and Sunday, December 7 at 7 p.m. during the first week. The second week will feature performances Friday, December 12 at 8 p.m., Saturday, December 13 at 8 p.m., and Sunday, December 14 at 1 p.m. All performances will be held at Diversionary Black Box, located at 4545 Park Blvd. in San Diego.

General admission tickets are $30 and go on sale October 27.

89 Carson Junction Road contains adult content including profanity, sexual situations, and an extended scene of violence and gore.

SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP