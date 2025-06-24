Youth Orchestras of San Antonio Unveils 2025/26 YOSA Philharmonic Season at the Tobin Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Youth Orchestras of San Antonio (YOSA) has unveiled its 2025/26 YOSA Philharmonic concert season, offering a powerful lineup of orchestral masterworks, film favorites, festive collaborations, and thought-provoking tributes—all under the baton of Music Director and Philharmonic Conductor Troy Peters.

Performances will take place at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, with season subscriptions on sale now at www.yosa.org/concerts. Individual tickets go on sale in August 2025, with prices ranging from $15 to $35.

"The musicians of the YOSA Philharmonic are the best young players in South Texas," says Peters. "This season, we're diving into bold music and exciting collaborations that will not only move our audiences but also push our musicians to grow."

2025/26 YOSA Philharmonic Season Highlights:

Cinema Classics

Sunday, November 2, 2025 – 7 p.m.

YOSA opens the season with Cinema Classics, a symphonic celebration of iconic film scores. Highlights include Mussorgsky’s Night on Bald Mountain, Vaughan Williams’ Prelude from 49th Parallel, Hanson's Symphony No. 2 (featured in Alien), and a sweeping Star Wars: The Force Awakens suite by John Williams. The concert will also feature an appearance by YOSA Sinfonietta Strings.

A Holiday Spectacular

Saturday, December 20, 2025 – 7 p.m.

Ring in the season with YOSA’s second annual Holiday Spectacular, featuring live dancers from the School of Ballet San Antonio in selections from The Nutcracker, choral performances by the Children's Chorus of San Antonio, and festive favorites from the YOSA Philharmonic. A special spotlight from YOSA Concertino Strings and a surprise guest conductor from the North Pole round out the evening.

America at 250

Sunday, March 1, 2026 – 7 p.m.

In honor of the nation’s 250th anniversary, YOSA presents America at 250, a powerful program exploring American identity through music and poetry. Works include Schuman’s New England Triptych, Hailstork’s Fanfare on “Amazing Grace”, and Margaret Bonds’ Montgomery Variations featuring original spoken word by poet Andrea "Vocab" Sanderson. Ilan Morgenstern performs a new bass trombone concerto by Sterling Maffe. YOSA Intermezzo Strings also perform.

Shostakovich Five

Sunday, May 10, 2026 – 7 p.m.

The season closes with Shostakovich’s gripping Symphony No. 5, a work of emotional depth and resilience. Also on the program: William Walton’s regal Crown Imperial and a solo performance by the winner of the 2025/26 YOSA Concerto Competition. The concert will also include a performance by YOSA Capriccio Strings.

