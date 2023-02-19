Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

YOSA Will Rock The Tobin Center With Queen Greatest Hits Live

The performance is on  Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 8:00 p.m.

Feb. 19, 2023  

For one night only, YOSA will rock the Tobin Center with Queen Greatest Hits on March 12. Queen Greatest Hits is in more than one-in-four U.K. households' record collections.

YOSA's Classic Album Live Series will celebrate the famous British rock band with top hits like "Somebody to Love," "We Will Rock You," and "Bohemian Rhapsody"

San Antonio's own Q: the Music of Queen will perform Queen's 1981 Classic, best-selling album of all time, backed up by the YOSA Philharmonic (a full symphony orchestra), Texas' premier Queen tribute band will reinvent familiar hits from Queen's best-selling album of all time

Queen Greatest Hits is the band's best-selling album to date, with total sales of over 25 million copies, making it one of the best-selling albums of all time. It reached number one on the UK Albums Chart, spending four weeks at the top and sold consistently well throughout the 1980s, becoming the fourth-biggest selling album of the decade.

In 2015, YOSA launched an innovative new concert series called YOSA Classic Albums Live under the artistic direction of Troy Peters, YOSA Music Director. The concert series has included Radio Head's OK Computer (2015), the Beatles' Abbey Road (2016), and Prince's Purple Rain (2017).

Prices start from $25 and can be purchased at the Tobin Center box office or online at www.tobincenter.org There will be student rush tickets, one-hour before the show for $10.

YOSA provides young musicians of all backgrounds the opportunity to play music together so they can learn, grow, and thrive while connecting with the community. YOSA changes kids' lives through music. We provide transformative music experiences to more than 2,500 young musicians ages 8-20 through YOSA Orchestras, YOSA Summer Symphony Camp, and YOSA School Partnerships. YOSA connects motivated young musicians together and provides a world-class experience that helps youth grow creatively, academically, and socially. www.yosa.org




