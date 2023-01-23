Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

YOSA To Electrify The Tobin Center With Guest Artist Tracy Silverman

Tracy Silverman's groundbreaking work with the 6-string electric violin defies musical boundaries.

Jan. 23, 2023  

The YOSA Philharmonic will electrify the Tobin Center with world's foremost electric violinist Tracy Silverman in Zachry Series 2: Electricity.

The program will include:

José Elizondo-Estampas Mexicanas

Roberto Sierra-Ficciones

Antonín Dvořák-Symphony No. 8

The memorable melodies of Dvořák's spirited Eighth Symphony, inspired by Czech folk music, are paired with irresistible dance music by Mexican American composer José Elizondo. And dynamic electric violinist Tracy Silverman presents Puerto Rican composer Roberto Sierra's concerto based on short stories by legendary Argentine author Jorge Luis Borges.

Tracy Silverman's groundbreaking work with the 6-string electric violin defies musical boundaries. A leader in the progressive string community, his Strum Bowing Method has been adopted by players and teachers all over the world.

He has performed as a soloist with many of the world's finest orchestras and is the subject of several electric violin concertos composed specifically for him by Pulitzer winner John Adams, Terry Riley, Nico Muhly, Kenji Bunch, and others as well as the composer of 3 electric violin concertos of his own.

A longstanding advocate for post-classical string playing, Silverman believes "strings must evolve, or they will perish." Tracy Silverman photos and bio at https://www.tracysilverman.com/about.

Taking place Sunday, January 22, 2023 at 7 p.m. at The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, San Antonio, 78205. Tickets from $18 and up. Student tickets are $5 at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2220448®id=142&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftobi.tobincenter.org%2FYOSA?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

YOSA provides young musicians of all background the opportunity to play music together so they can learn, grow, and thrive while connecting with the community. YOSA changes kids' lives through music. We provide transformative music experiences to more than 2,500 young musicians ages 8-20 through YOSA Orchestras, YOSA Summer Symphony Camp, and YOSA School Partnerships. www.YOSA.org




