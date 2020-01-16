Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards
Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.
Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Actor under 18
Jackson Kibby - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Performing Arts San Antonio
Best Actress under 18
Lily Mace - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Performing Arts San Antonio
Best Choreography
Heather Cunningham - MAMMA MIA! - The Point Theatre
Best Costume Designer for a Musical
Tommie Bailey - SPAMALOT - Fredericksburg Theater Company
Best Costume Designer for a Play (non-musical)
Vaughn Taylor - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Performing Arts San Antonio
Best Director of a Musical
Sarah Derousseau - MAMMA MIA! - The Point Theatre
Best Director of a Play (non-musical)
Caleb Straus - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Fredericksburg Theater Company
Best Leading Actor in a Musical
Daniel Melton - SPAMALOT - Fredericksburg Theatre Company
Best Leading Actor in a Play (non-musical)
Jacob Sengele - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Performing Arts San Antonio
Best Leading Actress in a Musical
Nicole Mayfield - WICKET - Performing Arts San Antonio
Best Leading Actress in a Play (non-musical)
Lily Mace - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Performing Arts San Antonio
Best Musical (Local)
WICKET - Performing Arts San Antonio
Best Musical (Touring)
HAMILTON - Majestic Theater
Best Play (non-musical) (Local)
SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Performing Arts San Antonio
Best Scenic Designer of a Musical
Vaughn Taylor - WICKET - Performing Arts San Antonio
Best Scenic Designer of a Play (non-musical)
Steve Reily - BUS STOP - Fredericksburg TheaterCompany
Best Supporting Actor in a Musical
Louie Canales - RENT - The Public Theater of San Antonio
Best Supporting Actor in a Play (non-musical)
Daniel Calderon - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Performing Arts San Antonio
Best Supporting Actress in a Musical
Taylor Chilton - RENT - The Public Theater of San Antonio
Best Supporting Actress in a Play (non-musical)
Hailey Knudsen - BUS STOP - Fredericksburg Theater Company
Best Theater
Fredericksburg Theater Company
TodayTix has joined forces with BroadwayWorld to offer more access to the best theatre in your city. By gathering the best prices into one place in TodayTix Ticket Central, sharing exclusive TodayTix Lottery and Rush programs, and providing insider tips on how to score the best prices on trending shows, planning your next night out is now easier than ever. Download the app or visit TodayTix.com to get started.
Get Notified About The Next Round of Nominations & Voting!
Sign Up For Email Alerts!
Get Notified About The Next Round of Nominations & Voting!
Sign Up For Email Alerts!