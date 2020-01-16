Winners Announced For 2019 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards

Following a record number of nominations and votes, winners have been announced for the 2019 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards, brought to you by TodayTix!! The nominees were set, audiences voted, and now we get to recognize local theatres and performers for their outstanding achievement!

Regional productions, touring shows, and more were all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019.

Theatres and individual winners can download digital certificates for use on social media, website, and print HERE.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

Best Actor under 18

Jackson Kibby - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Performing Arts San Antonio

Best Actress under 18

Lily Mace - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Performing Arts San Antonio

Best Choreography

Heather Cunningham - MAMMA MIA! - The Point Theatre

Best Costume Designer for a Musical

Tommie Bailey - SPAMALOT - Fredericksburg Theater Company

Best Costume Designer for a Play (non-musical)

Vaughn Taylor - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Performing Arts San Antonio

Best Director of a Musical

Sarah Derousseau - MAMMA MIA! - The Point Theatre

Best Director of a Play (non-musical)

Caleb Straus - DIAL M FOR MURDER - Fredericksburg Theater Company

Best Leading Actor in a Musical

Daniel Melton - SPAMALOT - Fredericksburg Theatre Company

Best Leading Actor in a Play (non-musical)

Jacob Sengele - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Performing Arts San Antonio

Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Nicole Mayfield - WICKET - Performing Arts San Antonio

Best Leading Actress in a Play (non-musical)

Lily Mace - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Performing Arts San Antonio

Best Musical (Local)

WICKET - Performing Arts San Antonio

Best Musical (Touring)

HAMILTON - Majestic Theater

Best Play (non-musical) (Local)

SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Performing Arts San Antonio

Best Scenic Designer of a Musical

Vaughn Taylor - WICKET - Performing Arts San Antonio

Best Scenic Designer of a Play (non-musical)

Steve Reily - BUS STOP - Fredericksburg TheaterCompany

Best Supporting Actor in a Musical

Louie Canales - RENT - The Public Theater of San Antonio

Best Supporting Actor in a Play (non-musical)

Daniel Calderon - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Performing Arts San Antonio

Best Supporting Actress in a Musical

Taylor Chilton - RENT - The Public Theater of San Antonio

Best Supporting Actress in a Play (non-musical)

Hailey Knudsen - BUS STOP - Fredericksburg Theater Company

Best Theater

Fredericksburg Theater Company

