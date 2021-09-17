WaterTower Theatre Announces Cast & Creative Details for THE TAMING

WaterTower Theatre Producing Artistic Director Shane Peterman and Associate Producer Elizabeth Kensek are proud to announce casting and creative details for The Taming, the all-female political comedy by playwright Lauren Gunderson.

The Taming kicks off WaterTower's 26th Season and will run from October 13th - October 24th on the Terry Martin Main Stage at the Addison Theatre Centre.

In this hilarious, raucous, all-female "power-play" loosely inspired by Shakespeare's Taming of the Shrew, Katherine Chelsea Hartford, the current reigning Miss Georgia, has political aspirations to match her beauty pageant ambitions. All she needs to revolutionize the American government is the help of one ultra-conservative senator's aide on the cusp of a career breakthrough, and one bleeding-heart liberal blogger who will do anything for her cause. She kidnaps Patricia, a Republican senator's campaign manager, and Bianca, a liberal activist fighting to protect the endangered pandashrew to hold them hostage in her hotel room the night before the Miss America pageant. Why? Because she has just ditched her original Miss America platform (Sunglasses for Babies) and changed it to "Rewriting the American Constitution". Can this unlikely trio figure out how to set aside their differences & work together to form a MORE more perfect union? How far will they go to defend themselves and their country? Southern Fried Politics, y'all!

WaterTower Theatre's production will be directed by Cheryl Denson. Cheryl Denson is an accomplished actor and has become one of the most in-demand directors in Dallas and is heralded as an expert with comedies.

The productions stars Kimberly Michelle Thomas as Katherine, the current reigning Miss Georgia, Leslie Collins as Patricia, the chief of staff to a leading conservative Southern senator, and Jenna Caire as Bianca, the bleeding-heart liberal blogger. All three roles will be understudied by Raven Lawes.

The creative team includes Sarah Mosher as Costume Designer, Jessica Drayton as Lighting Designer, Amy Poe as Properties Designer, Kennedy 'K' Styron as Scenic Designer, Brian Christensen as Sound Designer, Jasmine Shands as Production Stage Manager, and Briana Collazo Abbott as Assistant Stage Manager.

Tickets are limited to allow for social distancing of audience, and the production has been approved by Actors Equity Association under their fully vaccinated safety protocols for indoor productions, ensuring the safety of both artists and patrons alike.