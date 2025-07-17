Tobin Center To Present TOGETHER FOR TEXAS Benefit Concert in August

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts has announced Together for Texas, a benefit concert in support of Texas Hill Country communities impacted by the catastrophic floods over the July 4th weekend.

Presented in partnership with the Kerrville Folk Festival and Arcadia Live Theater, the concert will take place on Sunday, August 18, 2025, at the H-E-B Performance Hall at The Tobin Center in San Antonio.

The evening will be hosted by celebrated Texas comedian Steve Treviño and features performances by Lyle Lovett, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Los Lonely Boys, Reckless Kelly, John Baumann, and Bri Bagwell. All proceeds from the concert will support the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund, managed by the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country.

“Together for Texas is more than a concert—it’s a call to stand with our Hill Country neighbors as they begin the long road to recovery,” said Michael Fresher, President & CEO of the Tobin Center. “At The Tobin Center, we believe in the power of the arts to bring people together, especially in times of need. We’re proud to partner with organizations and artists across the region to turn compassion into meaningful action.”

Over the July 4th weekend, severe flash flooding devastated communities in Kerrville, Ingram, Hunt, Center Point, and Comfort—displacing families, destroying homes, and tragically resulting in the loss of life. Proceeds from the concert will provide immediate and long-term support for families and infrastructure recovery.

Tickets are on sale now at tobincenter.org, by phone at (210) 223-8624, or in person at The Tobin Center Box Office (100 Auditorium Circle, San Antonio, TX 78205).

Reserved tickets start at $75.

A $35 general admission ticket is available for a live simulcast on the Tobin Center’s Will Naylor Smith Riverwalk Plaza.

Box Office hours are Monday–Friday, 10 a.m.–6 p.m., and Saturday, 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

For those unable to attend, donations may be made directly through the event page on the Tobin Center website. Every dollar raised will go to the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund, a 501(c)(3) public charity providing verified rescue, relief, and recovery services in affected communities.