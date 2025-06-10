The Tobin Center Goes Disco with LE FREAK, C’EST CHIC Benefit Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts has announced its most dazzling night of the year: the 2025 Benefit Concert, featuring the legendary Nile Rodgers & CHIC, presented by The Will Smith Foundation. The one-night-only event takes place on Saturday, November 1, 2025.

Known for hits like “Le Freak,” “Good Times,” and “Everybody Dance,” Nile Rodgers & CHIC will bring the ultimate disco groove to San Antonio for a celebration of music, community, and giving back.

All proceeds from the concert will benefit the Tobin Center’s Generation NEXT Education Initiative and community outreach programs, which serve more than 50,000 individuals annually through inclusive arts education, culturally relevant programming, and free community events across the region.

In 2024 alone, the Tobin Center hosted 69 free events, reaching nearly 13,000 attendees across 76 zip codes.

Sponsorship Opportunities

Supporters are invited to take part in this shimmering celebration through a variety of sponsorship tiers, many of which include premium concert seating and exclusive event access:

C'EST CHIC – $25,000 (12 guests) – 4 tables remaining

GROOVE MACHINE – $15,000 (10 guests) – 13 tables remaining

GOOD TIMES – $10,000 (10 guests) – 6 tables remaining

GREATEST DANCER – $7,500 (10 guests) – 4 tables remaining

BOOGIE ALL NIGHT – $300 individual sponsorships

Underwriting opportunities are also available, including the Signature After Party ($20,000), Valet ($25,000), Entertainment ($15,000), and other key event elements. For a full list of options or to become a sponsor, contact BenefitConcert@tobincenter.org or call Brianna Pacheco at 210.212.0912.

Tickets

Tobin Member Pre-Sale is underway. General public on-sale for individual concert tickets begins June 13 at 10:00 AM, with prices starting at $89. Tickets can be purchased online at tobincenter.org, by phone at (210) 223-8624, or in person at The Tobin Center Box Office (100 Auditorium Circle, San Antonio). Box office hours are Monday–Friday 10 AM–6 PM and Saturday 10 AM–2 PM.

