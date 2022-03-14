The Public Theater Of San Antonio Announces New Dates For Current Season

After a month-long hiatus with suspended productions due to severe COVID-19 levels in San Antonio, theater is back in San Antonio! The Public Theater of San Antonio has announced new dates for the remaining shows in its 2021-2022 Season. Three out of the four remaining shows are back in queue for the spring and summer time slots. However, one show is not slated to return due to scheduling and other factors. A Bronx Tale The Musical has been removed from the lineup.

"It was incredibly hard for us to make the decision to drop A Bronx Tale The Musical from the season. In the end it came down to scheduling, budget, capacity, among other factors that we tried to address from every angle. Fortunately, we are only losing one show this season, which we feel is a very positive accomplishment given the circumstances." - Claudia de Vasco, Executive Artistic Director

Ryan Scott Oliver's groundbreaking new concept musical, 35mm: A Musical Exhibition picks up the season, opening Friday, March 25. Fan-favorite and lonely-hearts story, She Loves Me is rescheduled to open May 20. Tony Award-winning Once on this Island, A Musical retains it's summer dates, starting July 15.

35mm: A Musical Exhibition

March 25-April 17, 2022, Russell Hill Rogers Theater

Music and Lyrics by Ryan Scott Oliver

Based on Photographs by Matthew Murphy

Vocal Arrangements and Orchestrations by Ryan Scott Oliver

She Loves Me

May 20-June 12, 2022, Russell Hill Rogers Theater

Book by Joe Masteroff

Music by Jerry Bock

Lyrics by Sheldon Harnick

Based on a Play by Miklos Laszlo

Once on This Island, A Musical

July 15-August 7, 2022, Russell Hill Rogers Theater

Book by Lynn Ahrens

Music by Stephen Flaherty

Lyrics by Lynn Ahrens

Based on My Love, My Love by Rosa Guy

The Public Theater has announced the cast for 35mm: A Musical Exhibition. The music and lyrics are written by Ryan Scott Oliver and based on the photography of Matthew Murphy. The production plays at the Russell Hill Rogers Theater at San Pedro Playhouse in San Pedro Park, March 25 through April 17.

35mm: A Musical Exhibition will star JOHN BERRING, JENNIFER HOSKINS, CHAZ INGRAHAM*, ISIDRO MEDINA*, and JILLIAN SAINZ

A picture is worth 1,000 words - what about a song? Can a picture inspire a song or fifteen? In 35mm, each photo creates a unique song, moments frozen in time; a glimmer of a life unfolding, a glimpse of something happening. A stunning new multimedia musical which explores a groundbreaking new concept in musical theater... This intricately woven collection of stories told through song re-imagines what the modern American musical can be. (ConcordTheatricals.com)

Directed by RICK SANCHEZ, the production team also includes ANDREW HENDLEY as Music Director, PAIGE BERRY as Choreographer, CORDELIA RIOS as Scenic Designer, MICHAEL CIARAMITARO as Costume Designer, NATHAN THURMAN as Lighting Designer, CAROLYN OROSCO as Sound and Projections Designer, and SAPHIRE MENDEZ* as Stage Manager.

* Member of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

Run time: 75 minutes with no intermission

Show themes: May contain themes and content not suitable for all audiences.

Events in Celebration of 35mm: A Musical Exhibition:

Opening Night - Friday, March 25, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

ASL Interpreted Performance - Friday, April 8 at 7:30 p.m.

ASL Interpreted Performance - Sunday, April 10 at 2 p.m.

Engagement Night - Thursday, March 31 at 7 p.m.

Engagement Night with ASL - Thursday, April 7 at 7 p.m.

Tickets for shows are $47 (Standard), $32 (Military/Student/Senior*), and $17 (Child Under 12) are available online at www.thepublicsa.org/2021-2022-season, by phone at (210) 733-7258. The Public Theater of San Antonio is wheelchair accessible. For additional information about group sales, contact Patron Services Manager, Ariel Rosen at ariel.rosen@thepublicsa.org.