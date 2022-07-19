The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center Presents Grupo Animo In RE-IMAGINATION: VOICES COLLIDING INTO ONE

The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center has announced Grupo Animo 2022 summer theater camp production of "Re-ImagiNation: Voices Colliding Into One" on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 7pm with free admission at the Historic Guadalupe Theater, 1301 Guadalupe St. San Antonio, TX 78207.



Grupo Animo is the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center's resident youth theater company, founded in 1993 and consisting of youth (ages 13-18) from all backgrounds and areas of San Antonio. Under the mentorship of professional teaching artists and directors, Grupo Animo company members are guided through a three-week summer theater experience, allowing youth a platform to make their voice heard through thought-provoking, engaging and culturally relevant, performance-based Teatro/Theatre. Instructors include Nicolas Valdez, Clint Taylor and Sarah Tijerina.



"After three very intense weeks of dialog, research and theatre games, the participants are ready to perform their new work" according to Jorge Piña, GCAC Director of Programs.



"Our mission in Grupo Animo is to use teatro/theatre to instill an understanding of the value of culture, creativity, and community. It is critical, even more so now in light of recent events in Uvalde, that students are taught to use their natural talents to creatively express themselves, working cooperatively to share their thoughts and feelings about the world they live in" according to Nicolas Valdez, Grupo Animo lead instructor. "We strive to provide a safe space for our members to feel comfortable no matter what race, sex, economic background, or sexual orientation."



Friends and family members of Grupo Animo and Guadalupe community members are encouraged to attend this free event. Open seating; first come, first served. To learn more about Grupo Animo, visit https://guadalupeculturalarts.org/classes/theater/.

Grupo Animo is sponsored by City of San Antonio Department of Arts and Culture, Texas Commission on the Arts and The University of Texas in San Antonio. Founded in 1993, Grupo Animo's goal at the end of the program is to have taught students basic history and practice of teatro/theatre, acting, teamwork, poetry, creative writing, movement and videography.



For more information, please go to www.guadalupeculturalarts.org.