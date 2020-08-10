The Classic Announces Season 13, Theatre in The Rough

Last night, Classic celebrated its announcement of season 13 with carefully selected cocktail recipes,

Last night, Classic celebrated its announcement of season 13 with carefully selected cocktail recipes, Classic party favors to be delivered to all attendees, performance space reveals, the season 13 line-up of shows, and conversations with season 13 directors.

William Shakespeare's Macbeth

October 2 - 25, 2020 (with alternate performance dates in March, 2021)

Performances Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 7:30 PM

Our Season 13 opening show

Directed by New York director Joe Goscinski.

Macbeth, a brave Scottish general, receives a prophecy from a trio of witches that one day he will become King of Scotland. The play follows this loyal soldier as he seeks the crown regardless of consequences, asking the question what happens when ambition subverts reason in an honorable and loyal man?

Our Town by Thornton Wilder

Feb. 5 - 28, 2021

Performances Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 7:30 PM

Directed by Mark Stringham

This heartfelt classic drama by American playwright Thornton Wilder, tells the story of the fictional American small town of Grover's Corners between 1901 and 1913 through the everyday lives of its citizens. How do the characters find meaning and contentment with their choices as their dreams, relationships, and futures unfold?

Antigone by Sophocles

April 8-May 2, 2021

Performances Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 7:30 PM

Directed by Kelly Roush

The play Antigone begins with two brothers fighting for the kinship of Thebes. Both men die in battle. Their successor and uncle, Creon, decides that one brother will be buried but the other brother will be left on the field of battle. Their sister, Antigone, finds herself having to choose between what she believes to be right, burying her brother, or following the laws of man and facing death herself. What happens when we are forced to choose between doing what we feel is right and what the world is telling us is right? What forces us to take a stand? What are we willing to die for?

Flex Passes

There will be No Season Subscription options for Season 13 - Theatre in the Rough, instead only a flex pass will be available

Allows greater flexibility as we may have to shift plans as the season progresses

Represents 3 tickets to be used in any manner for Season 13 productions

It is our desire to produce all three shows we are planning on doing, but some may have to be postponed or cancelled.

If, for whatever reason, you cannot use the 3 passes, it converts to a donation to the theatre.

An investment in the theatre

The price of 3 Flex passes is $100. It is a little more than a %15 discount from individual tickets

Flex Passes are ON SALE NOW! Tickets to shows in season 13 are now available online as well at classictheatre.org

