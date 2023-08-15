THE 39 STEPS at Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

Special Offer: Find out whodunit at THE 39 STEPS @ The Tobin Center
POPULAR
Mix a Hitch****masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, add a dash of Monty Python, and you have The 39 Steps, a fast-paced whodunit for anyone who loves the magic of theatre! This 2-time Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning treat is packed with nonstop laughs, over 150 zany characters (played by a ridiculously talented cast of four), an on-stage plane crash, handcuffs, missing fingers, and some good old-fashioned romance!
In The 39 Steps, a man with a boring life meets a woman with a thick accent who says she’s a spy. When he takes her home, she is murdered. Soon, a mysterious organization called “The 39 Steps” is hot on the man’s trail in a nationwide manhunt that climaxes in a death-defying finale! A riotous blend of virtuoso performances and wildly inventive stagecraft, The 39 Steps amounts to an unforgettable evening of pure pleasure!
Tickets at The Tobin Center Box Office, 210-223-8624 and online at www.tobincenter.org
Videos
|Half-Baked
Boerne Community Theatre (8/25-9/10)
|Jagged Little Pill - The Musical
Tobin Center for the Performing Arts (9/22-9/24)
|The 39 Steps
Tobin Center for the Performing Arts (8/31-9/03)
|Somewhere Over the Border
McAllister Fine Arts Auditorium (9/02-9/17)
|Against the Grain
The Overtime Theater (8/18-9/09)
|Merrily We Roll Along
The Public Theater of San Antonio (8/04-8/20)
|VIEW ALL SHOWS ADD A SHOW
Recommended For You