THE 39 STEPS at Tobin Center for the Performing Arts

By: Aug. 15, 2023

Mix a Hitch****masterpiece with a juicy spy novel, add a dash of Monty Python, and you have The 39 Steps, a fast-paced whodunit for anyone who loves the magic of theatre! This 2-time Tony and Drama Desk Award-winning treat is packed with nonstop laughs, over 150 zany characters (played by a ridiculously talented cast of four), an on-stage plane crash, handcuffs, missing fingers, and some good old-fashioned romance!

In The 39 Steps, a man with a boring life meets a woman with a thick accent who says she’s a spy. When he takes her home, she is murdered. Soon, a mysterious organization called “The 39 Steps” is hot on the man’s trail in a nationwide manhunt that climaxes in a death-defying finale! A riotous blend of virtuoso performances and wildly inventive stagecraft, The 39 Steps amounts to an unforgettable evening of pure pleasure!

Tickets at The Tobin Center Box Office, 210-223-8624 and online at www.tobincenter.org
 




Agarita Reveals 6th Season of Performances

Agarita, an innovative chamber ensemble dedicated to producing bold, collaborative musical events, is excited to announce their 6th concert season with six unique performances, inspiring art and music for the community, through the collaboration of local and international artists.

NALAC Fund for the Arts and Flamboyan Arts Fund Present Awards to Sixteen Puerto Rico-Based Artists

The National Association of Latino Arts and Cultures (NALAC)  has announced the 2023 grant awards for the Flamboyan Artist Fellowship. Sixteen Puerto Rico-based artists will receive grants of $5,000 to support artist creativity and cultural preservation. The awards are made possible through a partnership between the NALAC Fund for the Arts (NFA)  grant program and the Flamboyan Arts Fund.

Julia Estrada And More Will Lead LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS At San Antonio Broadway Theatre

San Antonio Broadway Theatre has announced that Hamilton's Julia Estrada will star in the comedy Little Shop of Horrors running October 26-29, 2023 at The Tobin Center for the Performing Arts. Joining Estrada will be Isaiah Rosales (Seymour Krelborn), Michael Cooling (Mr. Mushnik), Tyce Green (Orin Scrivello and Others), Ed Burkley (Audrey II / Voice of Plant), Jenny Mollet (Crystal), Mariah Epps (Chiffon), and Alaia Adriana (Ronnette).

PIPPIN Comes to NTPA Repertory Theatre This Month

Pippin comes to NTPA Repertory Theatre this month. Performances run July 28-August 6, 2023. There are matinees at 2:30 pm and evening performances at 7:30 pm. A special ASL interpreter performance will be held on August 5th at 7:30 pm.

