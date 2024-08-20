Spotlight: DEAR EVAN HANSEN at The Tobin Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The winner of 6 Tony Awards, the Grammy Award and the Olivier Award for Best Musical, DEAR EVAN HANSEN is the deeply personal and profoundly contemporary musical about life and the way we live it. DEAR EVAN HANSEN has struck a remarkable chord with audiences and critics everywhere.

The New York Times calls it “a breathtaking knockout of a musical.” And NBC Nightly News declares the musical “an anthem resonating on Broadway and beyond.” DEAR EVAN HANSEN features a book by Tony Award winner Steven Levenson, a score by Grammy, Tony, Olivier, and Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman) and direction by four-time Tony Award nominee Michael Greif (Rent, Next to Normal).

