San Antonio City Council Approves $7 Million For Alameda Theater Renovation

The San Antonio City Council has approved $7 million for the Alameda Theater's restoration project, Texas Public Radio reports.

The theater closed in the 1980s, and efforts began on reviving it in the mid-2010s. However, the renovations were put on pause in March 2020 due to the pandemic. About $27 million is needed to finish the final phases of the theater project.

"Although it has been dark for almost 40 years, it remains a symbol of community in our city - a place where accessibility, inclusivity and inclusivity are at the heart of the elemental and nurturing forces in its restoration," said Pete Cortez, a board member of the Alameda Theater Conservancy. " Once finished, the Alameda will once again be the largest theater dedicated to showcasing the Latino American multicultural story."

The Alameda Theater complex was completed in 1949 as a Mexican-American entertainment venue. The theater featured performances by major artists from throughout the United States, Spain, Mexico and other Latin American countries. In 1994, the City of San Antonio acquired the property.

The City of San Antonio, in partnership with Bexar County, Texas Public Radio (TPR) and La Familia Cortez, has now created a conceptual plan to restore and reopen the Theater as a multi-media live performing arts and film center featuring the American Latino-Multicultural Story. The project will also include the relocation of TPR's headquarters to the newly constructed back area of the theater.

Learn more at https://www.alamedatheaterconservancy.org/.