SCOOBY- DOO! AND THE LOST CITY OF GOLD LIVE! is Heading to the Majestic Theatre

Monlove, in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, has announced the first dates for Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold, a live touring stage spectacular performing at the Majestic Theatre (224 E. Houston St.) in San Antonio, TX on June 2, at 6:00pm. One of the most beloved international franchises of all time, Scooby-Doo and his meddling, mystery-solving friends will embark on a new adventure to solve a brand new mystery brought to life with cutting-edge technology, original music, puppetry, magic, singing, dance, interactive video, aerial arts, acrobatics, and video mapping. Ticket presale for all dates in the U.S. are available to Citi cardholders starting Nov. 13 at 10:00am local time. Public on sale starts Friday, Nov. 15 at 10:00am local time at www.scoobylivetour.com.

Tickets ($29.50 - $49.50) for SCOOBY-DOO! will be available In Person at the Majestic Theatre Box Office, online at ticketmaster.com, or charge by phone at 800.982.2787. All tickets subject to applicable service charges and fees. For more information, visit majesticempire.com

Monlove's Scooby is a 6'4 animatronic & puppeteer-operated Great Dane

created by 12 designers over 1,600 hours - Billboard Magazine's First Look.

In Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold, fans of music, discovery, and gh-gh-ghosts! won't need a passport to travel with Scooby-Doo, Shaggy, Daphne, Fred, and Velma to Alta Luz, a fictitious South American town where ghostly sightings of La Dama de Oro (The Lady In Gold) threaten to scare attendees away from the annual music festival and Incan sun god celebration.

Through dialogue, dance, song, and amazing landscapes, audiences will join the journey as the Gang takes the Mystery Machine on its first flight to a land of ancient civilizations, legends, and culture. As they sniff for clues (and snacks), a trail of extinct purple irises leads them through a veritable Nazca lines labyrinth of mystery as the Gang meets friends...or foes?...Miguel the groundskeeper, Luis the llama, botanist Professor Falcone, the Pachacuties, and Ayar Manco (the 13th Century founder of the Incan civilization). Zoinks!

Voice of Scooby, Frank Welker, Will Bring Iconic Canine's Signature Sound To The Show

Monlove is also proud to announce that Frank Welker, known by ears everywhere as the animated voice of Fred Jones, Scooby-Doo, and others, has signed on as the voice of Monlove's Scooby-Doo.

In partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products, Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold was created and directed by some of the biggest names in live entertainment and produced by the Montreal-based production company, Monlove. The show's Original Concept, Book, Music & Lyrics were written by Ella Louise Allaire & Martin Lord Ferguson, the powerhouse behind many hit shows including Ice Age Live! A Mammoth Adventure which toured 48 countries, in 12 languages, and grossed over $100 million.

Monlove is also known as the mastermind behind The Nut Job Live & Friends and as Music Producers and Composers for several Cirque du Soleil shows including KÀ, Zed, Mystere, Alegria, and Saltimbanco (Arena), Holiday on Ice Energia and many more.



The Scooby-Doo show will be directed by Pierre Boileau (Queen Elizabeth's Jubilee, The Nut Job Live & Friends, Cirque Eloize), with technical design innovations and revolutionary sets by superstar veteran Guy-St-Amour (Cirque du Soleil's Mystere, Love, Viva Elvis, Michael Jackson, and Wagner the Ring Cycle at the MET Opera). Costume design will be overseen by Edda Gudmundsdottir who has worked on several celebrity projects such as Bjork, Bebe Rexha, and Imagine Dragons, as well as Cedar Lake Contemporary Ballet and Rambert Ballet.

For more than five decades, Scooby-Doo has created a world of mysterious fun where playful spirits of all ages seek adventure, solve problems, and do good. The Mystery Inc. Gang will continue to entertain fans with new experiences and content for years to come with Monlove's Scooby-Doo! and The Lost City of Gold, WB Picture's animated film "SCOOB!," in theaters May 15, 2020, and more.





