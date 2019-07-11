Public Theater of San Antonio Gears Up for MATILDA

A joyous girl power romp! This is the story of an extraordinary girl who, armed with a vivid imagination and a sharp mind, dares to take a stand and change her own destiny. With her astonishing wit, intelligence, and psychokinetic powers, Matilda becomes the school's saving grace.

Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical runs July 12-August 11 in the Russell Hill Rogers Auditorium. For tickets and more information, visit our website at thepublicsa.org.

Season packages are on sale now for the 2019-20 season. Choose the full season subscription, at least six show subscription, opening weekend subscription, or the family series that includes Matilda, Mary Poppins, and Elf. Contact the box office at 210-733-7258 for more details on purchasing.

They can be purchased online HERE!

The Public Theater of San Antonio was founded as San Antonio Little Theater in 1912, as part of the growing Little Theatre movement sweeping the nation. Now housed in the first city-owned, city-built theater in the U.S., The Public Theater holds a place of pride in San Antonio history. In its time, The Public has produced hundreds of plays and reached an audience of millions, including residents and visitors from all over the world. Each year, the Public's staff, with the help of nearly 500 volunteers, produces a series of plays in its two theaters. The Public Theater is San Antonio's first Small Professional Theater.

The Russell Hill Rogers Theater is home to larger musicals while the Cellar Theater houses a variety of dramas, comedies, and experimental works. Both stages host original works by local playwrights as well as classic and recent Broadway hits. Each season, The Public contracts hundreds of local artists, showcasing some of San Antonio's greatest talents.

Photo Credit: Siggi Ragnar





