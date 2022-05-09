Photos: First Look at the Cast of SHE LOVES ME at The Public Theater of San Antonio

Get a first look at the cast of SHE LOVES ME at The Public Theater of San Antonio, opening May 20, Russell Hill Rogers Theater. Featuring music by Jerry Bock and lyrics by Sheldon Harnick. Based on a play by Miklos Laszlo. Buy tickets here!

Set in a 1930s European perfumery, we meet shop clerks Amalia and Georg, who, more often than not, don't see eye to eye. After both respond to a "lonely hearts advertisement" in the newspaper, they now live for the love letters that they exchange, but the identity of their admirers remains unknown. Join Amalia and Georg to discover the identity of their true loves... and of all the twists and turns along the way! (MTIshows.com)



The cast includes LAUREN ESQUIVEL* as Amalia Balash; GRANT BRYAN* as Georg Nowack; RICK SANCHEZ as Steven Kodaly; DUWAYNE GREENE as Mr. Maraczek; KIRK KELSO as Ladislav Sipos; PAIGE BERRY as Ilona Ritter; ISIDIRO MEDINA III* as Head Waiter; JEREMY MARMOLEJO as Arpad Laszlo; and LAUREL NEUHAUS, JILLIAN SAINZ, and REBEKAH WILLIAMS as Ensemble.



Directed by LAURA MICHELLE WOLFE HOADLEY, the production team also includes JAIME RAMIREZ as Music Director, SCOTT CONWAY as Choreographer, CORDELIA RIOS as Scenic Designer, MICHAEL CIARAMITARO as Costume Designer, BRANDON ROSEN as Lighting Designer, CAROLYN OROSCO as Sound Designer, and SAPHIRE MENDEZ* as Stage Manager.



* Member of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.

Events in Celebration of She Loves Me:

Opening Night- Friday, May 20, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

Engagement Night - Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 7 p.m.

Engagement Night with ASL - Thursday, June 9, 2022 at 7 p.m.

ASL Interpreted Performance - Friday, June 10, 2022 at 7:30 p.m.

ASL Interpreted Performance - Sunday, June 12, 2022 at 2 p.m.

Tickets for shows are $45 (Standard), $30 (Military/Student/Senior* with valid ID), and $15 (Child Under 12) are available online at thepublicsa.org/currentseason, by phone at (210) 733-7258. The Public Theater of San Antonio is wheelchair accessible. For additional information about group sales, contact Patron Services Manager, Ariel Rosen at ariel.rosen@thepublicsa.org.

Ages: This show has mild sexual innuendo, an offstage attempted suicide/gunshot sound effect. Appropriate for all ages.