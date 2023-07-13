PIPPIN Comes to NTPA Repertory Theatre This Month

Performances run July 28-August 6

Jul. 13, 2023

Pippin comes to NTPA Repertory Theatre this month. Performances run July 28-August 6, 2023. There are matinees at 2:30 pm and evening performances at 7:30 pm. A special ASL interpreter performance will be held on August 5th at 7:30 pm.

Performances are at Willow Bend Center of the Art (6121 W. Park Blvd. B216, Plano, TX 75093).

With an infectiously unforgettable score from four-time Grammy winner, three-time Oscar winner and musical theatre giant, Stephen Schwartz, Pippin is the story of one young man's journey to be extraordinary. Winner of four 2013 Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, this updated circus-inspired version of Pippin continues to captivate and appeal to the young at heart throughout the world.
 

Heir to the throne, the young prince Pippin is in search of the secret to true happiness and fulfillment. He seeks it in the glories of the battlefield, the temptations of the flesh and the intrigues of political power (after disposing of his father, King Charlemagne the Great). Will Pippin find his "corner of the sky"?

Pippin is directed by Irwin Daye.  




