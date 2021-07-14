Opera San Antonio Announces 2021-22 Season Lineup

Opera San Antonio has announced the lineup for its 2021-22 season, San Antonio Mag reports.

The company is taking its Explore Opera series onto the stage. The children's online video education series was developed and first presented with San Antonio Public Library during COVID-19. The live performance is set for August 7 in the park at Landa Library.

The first official show of the season will be Don Giovanni, running Oct. 7 and 9 at the Tobin Center. Following the performance on Oct. 7, Opera San Antonio will host its first-ever gala, "From Seville to San Antonio" in the Carlos Alvarez Theater. The gala will include dinner plus the chance to interact with artists from the production.

Next up is Giuseppe Verdi's Rigoletto, running May 5 and 7. Both Don Giovanni and Rigoletto were canceled due to COVID-19.

Learn more and stay up to date at https://www.operasa.org/.

