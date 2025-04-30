National Tour Star Chelsea Groen Joins San Antonio's Rising Stars For A NIGHT OF WICKED

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway magic is coming to San Antonio! A Night of Wicked, featuring Chelsea Groen - Glinda from the Wicked national tour - and a cast of talented local students, will enchant audiences for one night only on Saturday, June 8 at The Jo Long Theatre.

Presented by San Antonio Broadway Theatre, A Night of Wicked celebrates the power of dreams, music, and community. Audiences will enjoy a thrilling evening of iconic songs and show-stopping performances inspired by one of Broadway's most legendary musicals. The concert highlights the talents of San Antonio's brightest young performers alongside a true Broadway star.

Chelsea Groen, who toured nationally as Glinda in Wicked, brings her acclaimed voice, energy, and experience to this unforgettable concert event. Prior to the performance, VIP ticket holders will have the exclusive opportunity to meet Chelsea in person.

The student cast features Abigail Thomas, Addi Pounds, Annie Myers, Aubrie Shephard, Aubrey Sloan, Bella Cervera, Caroline Gooch, Chloe Rangel, Clint Parker, Eisley Munroe, Eliana Behrend, Estelle Sloan, Hugo Lizarraga, Jaclyn Brown, Julia Parker, Olivia Vigil, Madison Aikens, Max Dresner and Nyeema Scott.

Tickets are now on sale and expected to sell quickly:

• General Admission: $30

• VIP Admission (priority seating + meet-and-greet): $55

Event Details:

• What: A Night of Wicked, featuring Chelsea Groen and local student performers

• When: Saturday, June 8 | 5pm

• Where: The Jo Long Theatre at The Carver Cultural Community Center

• Tickets: https://thecarver.org/

