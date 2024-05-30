Magik Theatre to Present DON'T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! THE MUSICAL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



For those who enjoy theatre best from the audience, the Magik Theatre in partnership with VIA Metropolitan Transit will present the return of Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical! is back by popular demand this summer! This time, Pigeon's wacky antics have migrated to the venerable Charline McCombs Empire Theater, encouraging fans to flock to the historic downtown location. "After the overwhelming response and sold-out crowds during our initial run, we knew families needed another opportunity to experience this delightfully zany show," said Magik Theatre Managing Director Melissa Zarb-Cousin. The popular play is based on famed children's author Mo Willems' silly story of the same title. When the Bus Driver has a crisis that threatens to make her passengers late, a determined Pigeon sees his chance to take the wheel. "Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! is a musical that truly captures the boundless energy and mischievous spirit of childhood," says Anthony Runfolla, Magik Theatre's Artistic Director. "Kids will see themselves in the determined Pigeon, while parents enjoy the lovable chaos." An innovative mix of actors and puppets sing catchy songs, deliver hilarious lines, and convey a heartwarming message about responsibility. Audience members who caught the musical at Magik this winter raved: "our kids loved it and laughed throughout," "my kid is still talking about the Pigeon," and "All the way back to Austin, my two grandsons were singing "No, no, no," [from the musical]. They loved it."

"Partnering with the Magik Theatre to bring 'Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus' to life in its second run is a testament to our commitment to local arts and culture in San Antonio. At ATG Entertainment - San Antonio, we believe in the power of storytelling and its ability to inspire, entertain, and unite communities. By supporting productions like this, we not only enrich the cultural landscape of our city but also provide additional opportunities for families to experience the Charline McCombs Empire Theatre," said Shannon Phillips, Deputy General Manager at ATG Entertainment - San Antonio.

The summer performances feature Ian Eller (last seen in Magik's Schoolhouse Rock Live! and The Lightning Thief) as the wily Pigeon, while Heather Hooten returns as the stressed-out bus driver. Costume designer Marshall Chase and accomplished set and lighting designer Katherine Stepanek recreate Willems' signature visual style for the stage. VIA employees can get 20 percent off their tickets with the code VIA20. This is the last stop for Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! so hop on board for a madcap ride before it's too late!

When: Thurs-Sun, June 13-23, 10:30 and 2pm Thurs-Sat, 3 pm Sun

Where: Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, 226 N St. Mary's Street, San Antonio, TX 78205

Tickets: In Person (no service charge) at the Majestic and Empire Theatres Box Office, 224 E Houston St., San Antonio 78205; Groups of 10 or more may call 210-226-5967 for special pricing; Purchase online by visiting https://www.majesticempire.com/events/dont-let-the-pigeon/.

