Luminaria Reveals 16 Recipients of the Working Artist Fund

WAF is a professional development micro-grant for individual artists that seeks to support artists living and working in Bexar County.

By: Jun. 15, 2023

On Wednesday, June 14, 2023, Luminaria announced the recipients of the Spring 2023 Working Artist Fund grant award at a private event held at The Espee's Depot 3 in St. Paul Square. Current grantees DeAnna Brown and Justin A. Rodriguez spoke about the significance of supporting individual artists and elevating the arts in San Antonio while previous grantee Jeremy Kingg discussed the process of creating and fulfilling his art project.

"The grant helped me focus on organizing my project and stick to deadlines. I communicate best through my writing and I dedicated my time to writing and seeing this project fulfilled," said Kingg.

WAF is a professional development micro-grant for individual artists that seeks to support artists living and working in Bexar County. Sixteen out of 58 applicants are being awarded for support with fine art and dance courses, travel, supplies and materials, photoshoots, mentorship, website development, costuming, and marketing initiatives. Up to $550 may be requested once per year for activities that support artistic growth. Professional development projects must be completed by October 31, 2023.

“Luminaria supports artists year-round to help them advance their career goals through the Working Artist Fund,” said Yadhira Lozano, Luminaria Executive Director. “San Antonio thrives when our artists are able to produce murals, concerts, plays, film, and so much more.” 

Recipients:

Favour Alabi                          Music

Marisela Barrera                   Theatre

DeAnna Brown                      Fine Art

Veronica Castillo Ceramicist & NEA Fellow

Shayla Delaunay                   Performance Art

Melissa Gamez Herrera         Photography

Suzy Gonzalez                       Visual Arts

Margarita Maldonado           Graphic Arts

Andrea Rivas                         Fine Art

Justin A. Rodriguez Film

Anna DeLuna                        Theatre

Domeinic Jimenez                 Multidiscipline, Photography

Amalia Ortiz                          Theatre/Dance           

Andrhea Rivera-Flores          Fashion

Jacque Salame                      Theatre



