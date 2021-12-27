Last Chance To Vote For The BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards; ALWAYS..PATSY CLINE Leads Best Musical!

This is the last chance to vote for the 2021 BroadwayWorld San Antonio Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for San Antonio:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Heidi Melton - MAMMA MIA - Fredericksburg Theater Company 41%

Caty Wantland - IN THE HEIGHTS - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 28%

Katrina Ortega - LES MISERABLES - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 15%

Carla Sankey - ON YOUR FEET - Woodlawn Theatre 12%

Regan Mann - 9 TO 5 - Fredericksburg Theater Company 2%

Rhonda Mann - NUNCRACKERS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 2%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jolene Keefer - ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - Fredericksburg Theater Company 77%

Rose Kennedy - BLACK TIE - Boerne Community Theatre 23%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Chris Ikner - IN THE HEIGHTS - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 37%

Betty Hukill - MAMMA MIA - Fredericksburg Theater Company 36%

Christopher Rodriguez - ON YOUR FEET - Theatre 8%

Charlie Hukill - ALWAYS..PATSY CLINE - Fredricksburg Theater Company 7%

Dan Kirkland - YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN - The Point Theatre 3%

Robin Williams - ALWAYS ... PATSY CLINE - Circle Arts Theatre 3%

Addison Powers - BEAUTY & THE BEAST JR - Fredericksburg Theater Company Theater Company 2%

Dan Kirkland - SEUSSICAL, KIDS - The Point Theatre 2%

Betty Hukill - 9 TO 5 - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Dawn Hahn - MAMMA MIA - FTc 1%

Addison Powers - ADDAMS FAMILY YOUNG @ PART - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Best Direction Of A Play

Courtney LeFan - THE SUNSHINE BOYS - Fredericksburg Theater Company Theater Company 40%

Chris Ikner - HAMLET - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 17%

Chris Ikner - BAD DATES - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 12%

Golbanoo Setayesh - DINNER WITH FRIENDS - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 10%

Sarah Derousseau - CLUE ONSTAGE - The Point Theatre 4%

Amy Goodyear - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Playhouse 2000 Kerrville TX 3%

Charlie Hukill - DEATH TRAP - Fredericksburg Theater Company 3%

Emily Huber - COUNT DRACULA - The Point Theatre 2%

Keisha McFerrin - A TUNA CHRISTMAS - Boerne Community Theatre 2%

Sarah Derousseau - TRYING - The Point Theatre 2%

Christine Crowley - CALIFORNIA SUITE - Boerne Community Theatre 1%

Jerry Watson - BLACK TIE - Boerne Community Theatre 1%

Martin Vidal - OLD RINGERS - Boerne Community Theatre 1%

Keisha McFerrin - DOUBLEWIDE TEXAS - Boerne Community Theatre 1%

Jeffery Hensel - BEDROOM FARCE - The Point Theatre 0%

Best Direction Of A Stream

Chris Ikner - SHAKESPEARE'S R & J - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 64%

Andrew Heinrich - FLOOD - St. Philip's College 36%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Faith Casteneda - MAMMA MIA! - Fredericksburg Theater Company 55%

Nick Boland - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Playhouse 2000 Kerrville TX 13%

Addison Powers - ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - The Fredericksburg Theater Company 12%

Faith Casteneda - 9 TO 5 - Fredericksburg Theater Company 6%

Roberta Elliott - ALWAYS ... PATSY CLINE - Circle Arts Theatre 5%

Daniel Melton - THE SUNSHINE BOYS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 4%

Allen Rudolph - BLACK TIE - Boerne Community Theatre 4%

Allen Rudolph - CALIFORNIA SUITE - Boerne Community Theatre 2%

Best Musical

ALWAYS..PATSY CLINE - Fredricksburg Theater Company 53%

BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 23%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR. - Fredericksburg Theater Company 11%

SEUSSICAL KIDS - The Point Theatre 8%

NUNCRACKERS - Fredericksburg Theater 6%

Best Performer In A Musical

Nicole Erwin - ALWAYS..PATSY CLINE - Fredricksburg Theater Company 36%

Madelynn Gonzalez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 21%

Jackson Rodriguez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 10%

Olivia Canales - IN THE HEIGHTS - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 8%

Jillian Sainz - ON YOUR FEET - Woodlawn Theatre 6%

Matt Mcclure - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 5%

Mandy Martinez - LES MISERABLES - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 4%

Heidi Eubanks - 9 TO 5 - Fredericksburg Theater Company 3%

Heidi Melton - 9 TO 5 - Fredericksburg Theater Company 2%

Savannah Sprinkle - MAMMA MIA - Fredericksburg Theater Company 2%

Yesenia McNett - ALWAYS ... PATSY CLINE - Circle Arts Theatre 2%

Christy Brown - NUNCRACKERS - Fredericksburg Theater 1%

Sarah Spillman - ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Sarah Spillman - MAMMA MIA - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Savannah Sprikle - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company 0%

Seth Smith - NUNCRACKERS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 0%

Best Performer In A Play

Robert Menking - THE SUNSHINE BOYS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 33%

Campy Rodriguez - HAMLET - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 19%

Zachary Stutts - DINNER WITH FRIENDS - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 13%

Cecy Lozano - VENUS IN FUR - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 10%

Nancy Rodriguez - BAD DATES - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 5%

Steve Reily - DEATH TRAP - Fredericksburg Theater Company 3%

Julie Staffel - DEATHTRAP - Fredericksburg Theater Company 3%

Robert Moritz - BLACK TIE - Boerne Community Theatre 2%

Chris Huber - CLUE ONSTAGE - The Point Theatre 2%

Ida Steele - DREAM A LITTLE DREAM - Overtime Theater 2%

Jason Rittimann - CLUE ONSTAGE - The Point Theatre 1%

Louise Vermillion - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Playhouse 2000 Kerrville TX 1%

Keisha McFerrin - CALIFORNIA SUITE - Boerne Community Theatre 1%

Kirk Logan - A TUNA CHRISTMAS - Boerne Community Theatre 1%

Emily Huber - CLUE ONSTAGE - The Point Theatre 1%

Allen Rudolph - A TUNA CHRISTMAS - Boerne Community Theatre 1%

Allen Rudolph - CALIFORNIA SUITE - Boerne Community Theatre 1%

Shari Goddard - CLUE ONSTAGE - The Point Theatre 1%

Paul Yoder - BLACK TIE - Boerne Community Theatre 1%

Bill Joseph - THE SUNSHINE BOYS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 0%

Ken Loopez-Maddox - BEDROOM FARCE - The Pointe Theater 0%

Richard Rogers - DEATH TRAP - Fredericksburg Theater Company 0

Best Performer In A Streaming Play

Christopher Miller - FLOOD - St. Philip's College 34%

Campy Rodriguez - SHAKESPEARE'S R & J - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 24%

Aiden Anzaldua - SHAKESPEARE'S R & J - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 17%

Aldo Longoria - SHAKESPEARE'S R & J - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 16%

Oscar A. Garcia - SHAKESPEARE'S R & J - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 9%

Best Play

DEATH TRAP - Fredericksburg Theater Company 32%

BAD DATES - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 18%

DINNER WITH FRIENDS - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 16%

VENUS IN FUR - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 14%

THE SUNSHINE BOYS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 6%

CLUE: ONSTAGE - Point Theatre 4%

DREAM A LITTLE DREAM - Overtime Theater 3%

A TUNA CHRISTMAS - Boerne Community Theatre 2%

COUNT DRACULA - The Point Theatre 1%

DOUBLEWIDE TEXAS - Boerne Community Theatre 1%

BLACK TIE - Boerne Community Theatre 1%

OLD RINGERS - Boerne Community Theatre 1%

I OUGHT TO BE IN PICTURES - The Point Theatre 1%

TRYING - The Point Theatre 0%

INSPECTING CAROL - The Point Theatre 0%

Best Production Of The Year (In Person)

THE SUNSHINE BOYS - Fredericksburg Theater Comoany 35%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 28%

BAD DATES - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 7%

ON YOUR FEET - Woodlawn Theatre 6%

VENUS IN FUR - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 6%

BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 6%

CLUE ONSTAGE - The Point Theatre 3%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Playhouse 2000 Kerrville TX 2%

A TUNA CHRISTMAS - Boerne Community Theatre 2%

ALWAYS ... PATSY CLINE - Circle Arts Theatre 1%

BLACK TIE - Boerne Community Theatre 1%

OLD RINGERS - Boerne Community Theatre 1%

CALIFORNIA SUITE - Boerne Community Theatre 1%

COUNT DRACULA - The Point Theatre 1%

DREAM A LITTLE DREAM - Overtime Theater 0%

DOUBLEWIDE, TEXAS - Boerne Community Theatre 0%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Daniel Melton - ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - Fredericksburg Theater Company 39%

Zachary Stutts - IN THE HEIGHTS - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 25%

Zachary Stutts - BAD DATES - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 15%

Judd Vermillion - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Playhouse 2000 5%

Charlie Hukill - MAMMA MIA! - Fredericksburg Theater Company 4%

Jeff Cunningham - CLUE ONSTAGE - The Point Theatre 4%

Addison Powers - THE SUNSHINE BOYS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 2%

Daniel Melton - DEATH TRAP - Fredericksburg Theater Company 2%

Allen Rudolph - CALIFORNIA SUITE - Boerne Community Theatre 1%

Charlie Hukill - 9 TO 5 - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Allen Rudolph - BLACK TIE - Boerne Community Theatre 1%

Allen Rudolph - DOUBLEWIDE TEXAS - Boerne Community Theatre 1%

Robin Williams - ALWAYS ... PATSY CLINE - Circle Arts Theatre 1%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Chase Jentz - MAMMA MIA - Fredericksburg Theater Company 59%

Benjamin Farrar - ON YOUR FEET - Woodlawn Theatre 16%

Chase Jentz - ALWAYS... PATSY CLINE - Fredericksburg Theater Company 14%

Daniel Melton - NUNCRACKERS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 7%

Chase Jentz - 9 TO 5 - Fredericksburg Theater Company 4%

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Boyce Templin - MAMMA MIA - Fredericksburg Theater Company 31%

America Sossi - LES MISERABLES - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 20%

Campy Rodriguez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 11%

Mariclara Rivera-Marrero - IN THE HEIGHTS - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 9%

Jillian Sainz - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 5%

Rita Dugan - ON YOUR FEET - Woodlawn Theatre 5%

Ellie Palacios - LES MISERABLES - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 4%

Melissa Gonzalez - ON YOUR FEET - Woodlawn Theatre 3%

Sophie Amelkin - BUDDY: THE BUDDY HOLLY STORY - San Antonio Broadway Theatre 3%

Chasity Trajcheski - MAMMA MIA! - Fredericksburg Theater Company 2%

Daniel Melton - 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL - Fredericksburg Theater Company 2%

Chase Pack - MAMMA MIA! - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Kirk Kelso - 9 TO 5 - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Lucinda Harvey - MAMMA MIA! - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Catharine Peterson - MAMMA MIA - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Joy Lindsey - ALWAYS ... PATSY CLINE - Circle Arts Theatre 1%

Liza Smith - MAMMA MIA - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Elliott Dooley - 9 TO 5 - Fredericksburg Theater Company 0%

Addison Powers - NUNCRACKERS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 0%

Catherine Peterson - 9 TO 5 - Fredericksburg Theater 0%

Kirk Kelso - MAMMA MIA - Fredericksburg Theater Company 0%

Sealy Sikes - MAMMA MIA! - Fredericksburg Theater Company 0%

Leah McDade - NUNCRACKERS - Fredericksburg Theater 0

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Madelynn Gonzalez - HAMLET - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 35%

Tyson Zinsmeyer - THE SUNSHINE BOYS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 31%

Tommy Le Fan - MAMMA MIA! - Fredericksburg Theater Company 10%

Ellie Palacios - HAMLET - Brownsville Repertory Theatre 10%

Mark Strum - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Playhouse 2000 Kerrville TX 4%

Jerry Watson - DOUBLEWIDE TEXAS - Boerne Community Theatre 2%

Julie Dupont - OLD RINGERS - Boerne Community Theatre 2%

Priscilla Castaneda - THE SUNSHINE BOYS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 2%

Pamela Sharkey - BLACK TIE - Boerne Community Theatre 1%

Julie Staffel - DEATH TRAP - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Lucinda Harvery - THE SUNSHINE BOYS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Tommy LeFan - THE SUNSHINE BOYS - Fredericksburg Theater Company 1%

Most Anticipated Upcoming Production Of A Musical

CLUE: THE MUSICAL - The Fredericksburg Theater Company 63%

ALWAYS..PATSY CLINE - Fredricksburg Theater Company 14%

SCROOGE - Fredericksburg Theater 9%

SENIOR MOMENTS - Boerne Community Theatre 9%

ALL SHOOK UP - Circle Arts Theatre 5%