Koresh Dance Company to Bring MASQUERADE to the Tobin Center in October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



​Next month, the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts will welcome the internationally acclaimed Koresh Dance Company with their groundbreaking production Masquerade on Wednesday, October 22, in the H-E-B Performance Hall at 7:30pm.

Masquerade is an intra-active contemporary operatic dance performance, performed by the Koresh Dance Company and choreographed by Roni Koresh with original music composed and sung live by American soprano and composer, Sage DeAgro-Ruopp.

Masquerade is a collaborative and theatrical work incorporating multiple artistic mediums and elevated by the element of live singing and dance. Audience members will be immersed in an unpredictable environment of new, electronic symphonic music and movement, encapsulating the liminal space of reality folding in on itself. The line between reality and fiction no longer exists. Truth belongs to the imagination of the beholder.

In addition, the Tobin Center invites audiences to a FREE Dance Discoveries lecture in the Feik Rotunda prior to the performance. This special event will give attendees a behind-the-scenes look into the show and themes—enriching the performance experience.