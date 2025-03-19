Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass To Perform Live At The Tobin Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Legendary trumpeter, composer, and A&M Records co-founder Herb Alpert is bringing his iconic sound back to the stage for an evening with his brand-new Tijuana Brass at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts. This performance will take place in the H-E-B Performance Hall on August 1, 2025, at 7PM.

This show will be an evening with, Herb Alpert and his brand-new Tijuana Brass. Herb along with his 6 great musicians will be playing all of your favorite TJB hit songs just as you remember hearing them while growing up.

2025 will mark the 60th anniversary of the iconic album, “Whipped Cream & Other Delights”.Herb and the band will be performing many of those great songs in addition to many other hit songs that we all know; “The Lonely Bull”, “Spanish Flea”, “Taste of Honey”, “Mexican Shuffle”, “Tijuana Taxi”, “This Guy's In Love With You”, “What Now My Love”,“Zorba the Greek”, “Ladyfingers”, “Rise” and many other delights.

The show runs 90 minutes and is informal as Herb loves to answer questions from the audience about his career, A&M Records, and the many iconic artists like Sergio Mendes & Brasil 66, The Carpenters, and Burt Bacharach that he has worked with over the past 63 years. The show features a giant video screen that displays hundreds of classic photos, videos, art and various memorabilia from Herb's music career. A really exciting show and truly a Once in a Lifetime Concert Event!

A legendary trumpet player,Herb Alpert's extraordinary musicianship has earned him five #1hits, nine GRAMMY Awards, fifteen Gold albums, fourteen Platinum albums and he has sold over 72 million records worldwide. Herb Alpert & The Tijuana Brass propelled his sound into the pop music limelight, at one point outselling The Beatles two to one. In 1966,they achieved the remarkable feat of simultaneously having four albums in the Billboard Top10 and five in the Top 20.

Herb Alpert also has the distinction of being the only artist who has had a #1 instrumental(“Rise”) and a #1 vocal record (“This Guy's In Love With You”). In 2016 the Herb Alpert Presents record label released 40 deluxe re-masters of the entire TJB catalogue plus all of Herb's solo albums from the ‘70s, ‘80s, ‘90s. In all, Alpert has recorded 50 albums and produced records for many other artists, including Sergio Mendes & Brasil '66, Stan Getz, Michel Colombier, Gato Barbieri and Alpert's wife, GRAMMY winning vocalist Lani Hall, to name a few.

In 1962 Herb co-founded, with Jerry Moss, A & M Records, which introduced artists such as Carole King, Cat Stevens, The Carpenters, Sting, Janet Jackson, Peter Frampton, Quincy Jones, Joe Cocker, Sergio Mendes, Billy Preston, The Police, Sheryl Crow and so many other great artists. Herb is also a wonderful abstract painter and sculptor.

Tobin Member Pre-Sale is happening now. Tickets will go on sale on March 21 at 10am and can be purchased online at tobincenter.org, via phone (210) 223-8624 or in-person at The Tobin Center Box Office (100 Auditorium Circle, 78205). Box Office hours are Monday-Friday 10a-6p and Saturday, 10a-2p. Tickets start at $49.50.

