HADESTOWN: TEEN EDITION is Coming to The Empire Theatre In Downtown San Antonio

The historic Empire Theatre will echo with the sound of a modern myth as Hadestown: Teen Edition takes center stage for one weekend July 19-20, 2025, in the historic Empire Theatre.

"This project reflects the Majestic Empire Foundation's mission of amplifying youth voices and opening doors to unforgettable arts experiences," said Jaselyn Blanchard, Executive Director, Majestic Empire Foundation. "These teens are building professional-level productions and learning what it means to create something as a team. It's incredibly inspiring to witness their growth and passion take center stage in one of San Antonio's most historic theaters."

Presented by The Majestic Empire Foundation and San Antonio Broadway Theatre and featuring live orchestral accompaniment by the Youth Orchestras of San Antonio (YOSA), this full-length adaptation of Anaïs Mitchell's Tony Award-winning musical will be brought to life by talented teen artists from across South Texas-on stage, in the pit, and behind the scenes.

"YOSA is honored to collaborate with the Majestic Empire Foundation and the San Antonio Broadway Theatre on this exciting production," said Troy Peters, YOSA Music Director. "It's a rare opportunity for our young musicians to perform live alongside a full-scale theatrical cast, and it showcases YOSA's depth of talent. Hadestown's music is rich, emotional, and layered, and our musicians are ready to bring it to life."

A haunting, jazz-inflected reimagining of the ancient Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, Hadestown follows a young musician's perilous journey to rescue his beloved from the depths of the underworld. Set in a gritty, industrial landscape ruled by Hades and Persephone, the show is equal parts love story and political allegory-layered with emotion, urgency, and musical brilliance.

Adapted for teen performers and family audiences, Hadestown: Teen Edition captures all the heart and complexity of the original Broadway production. This unique staging celebrates youth creativity, showcasing the next generation of artists in every aspect of production-from vocals and acting to lighting, costumes, and stage management.