Classic Theatre To Host A Community Conversation: Amplifying Black Female Voices

As a Black woman, what choices have you had to make and how have they defined your life?

Join The Classic Theatre of San Antonio for a virtual community conversation! July 15th 7:00pm-8:30pm on Zoom

Hosted by Cynthia Freeman Gibbs with Jasmine Jackson, Danielle King, Linda Nance, Deborah Omowale

This is a free event. Registration required. Register Here!

Cynthia Freeman Gibbs (also writes as C. F. Gibbs) is the author of Reasonable Insanity - A Dr. Olivia C. Maxwell Novel, and contributing co-author in United Black Writers Association, Writing Is Essential. She anticipates the release of two additional books in 2020 which includes the sequel to her debut book and a modern-day twist of Jack and The Beanstalk.

Cynthia is a native of Lansing, MI, and M.B.A. graduate of Florida A&M University who is enjoying life in San Antonio with her husband. She volunteers her time in service at her church, with Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and several organizations.

Panelists:

Jasmine Jackson is a multidisciplinary artist, with a passion for storytelling. After receiving an Associates of Arts in Theatre from Northwest Vista College, she created the 'Blackbird Collective', an art collective centered around women of color artists in the San Antonio area. Being a child of a service member, traveling abroad, and experiencing a wide range of diverse communities, has and continues to shape her creative vision. Along with being a strong advocate for radical self-care, she wants to use her art to encourage black women to try new forms of self-expression. Jasmine's current forms of expression include, but are not limited to, photography and floral design.

Danielle King is the Co-Founder of The Renaissance Guild-San Antonio's Premiere Black Theatre Company, and she is honored to be included in this conversation. She has 25+ years as a professional actor/singer and her recent works includes: Divas of Eastwood: The Return, Newsies, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, and Smokey Joe's Café. Her favorite performances are Ragtime, African Folktales, Hairspray, Blues for an Alabama Sky, Steel Magnolias, and Ethics Follies®.

She has won numerous Alamo Theatre Arts Council performance awards and really enjoys teaching theatre to all ages.

Linda Nance was born, raised and educated in Texas. She's earned a Bachelor's Degree in Biology and French, a Master's Degree in Higher Education and a Master's Degree in Education Administration. She has been married for almost 50 years to Herbert and they have 2 children and 1 grandchild.

Over the years, she has held many leadership positions in her church and in community service organizations. She has served over 30 years in public education and has been recognized for many different achievements throughout her career. In 2014, Linda retired as Principal. In retirement, she continues to mentor school leaders by providing her expertise and knowledge.

Deborah Omowale is a Classic Theatre board member and retired civil servant, who relocated to San Antonio to be a "close-by" Grandmother for 5 of her 9 grandchildren. Known as a community advocate, and a lover of history, she is thrilled to be living out her personal mission statement of "leaving a legacy of love and service to family and the community" through her current position as the Executive Director of the San Antonio African Community Archive and Museum.

