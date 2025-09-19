Baby ArtsPlay! To Bring Performing Arts To San Antonio Infants And Toddlers

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Baby ArtsPlay! is an arts-based early learning program that uses the performing arts to support the cognitive, physical, and social-emotional development of infants and toddlers (ages 0-3) and their caregivers and educators. Participants engage in multi-sensory activities like singing, dancing, and drama to foster language, motor skills, and self-regulation, while educators and caregivers learn how to incorporate these arts experiences into their children's daily routines.

Educators engage in residency programs, which provide a collaborative, hands-on approach. This ensures that both educators and caregivers receive effective training on incorporating the arts into daily activities, thereby promoting a supportive learning environment.

The SWBC Foundation proudly sponsors Baby ArtsPlay! with a generous $75,000 donation to the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, directly supporting the impactful program.

“We are proud to support programs like Baby ArtsPlay! that use the power of the arts to nurture young minds,” said Charlie Amato, Chairman and Co-Founder of SWBC. “Early childhood education is one of the most important investments we can make in our community's future. We're honored to play a role in helping San Antonio's youngest learners thrive.”

Rolling out Baby ArtsPlay! this year has been a great success thanks to our strong collaboration with Early Head Start, which allowed us to provide residencies across all of their centers.

“SWBC Foundation's support for these programs demonstrates our strong commitment to the children and families of San Antonio,” said Gary Dudley, President and Co-Founder of SWBC. “By partnering with organizations like The Tobin Center, we are contributing to a stronger and more vibrant future for our city.”