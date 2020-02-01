BWW Review: A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER at The Public Theater Of San Antonio

The 2014 Tony Award-Winning comedic musical, A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER makes its San Antonio production debut at The Public Theater. Set in London in the early 1900's, Monty discovers he is the distant heir to a family fortune. Being eighth in line makes Monty's shot at the money seem pretty slim, so he decides to take matters into his own hands using the most inventive and hilarious of means of course! With book and lyrics by Robert L. Freedman, music and lyrics by Steven Lutvak, and based on a novel by Roy Horniman, A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER at The Public Theater is pure comic gold.

The curtain opened to a creative and tasteful set that matched the tone and style of the show perfectly. Tim Hedgepeth expertly directed, and the small cast was packed with enough talent for a cast three or four times its size. From the very first scene, the audience was hooked, intent on watching and laughing along as the plot unfolded before their eyes. With a genius story, witty dialogue, and lovely music to boot, every twist and turn was incredibly entertaining, all the way until the hilariously satisfying conclusion.

Playing all eight members of the D'Ysquith Family, Andy Meyers stole the show. He seamlessly transformed himself into completely different characters in breakneck speed, that it was almost hard to tell it was the same actor. His expressions and comedic timing was flawless. Meyer's proved to be ideal for all of his roles and he more than deserved the thunderous applause at the final curtain.

Chaz Ingram was excellent and fully believable as the lovesick and slightly murderous Monty. As the beautiful, yet foolish Sibella, Emily Owens Evans was magnificent. Equally admirable was Mary Malaney as the sophisticated and graceful, Phoebe. Underscored by a gifted orchestra conducted by Jane Haas, the cast nailed each and every song. "Poison in my Pocket," and I've Decided to Marry You" were among favorites.

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER at The Public Theater is a guaranteed good time! The show is now playing until February 23rd in the Russell Hills Rodgers Auditorium. For tickets visit the theater's website or call 210-733-7258.

PHOTO CREDIT: Siggi Ragnar





