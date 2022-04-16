Anna De Luna Brings CARMEN FROM MEXICO to The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center's Teatro Salon

The Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center's Teatro Salon proudly announces the return of Anna De Luna's original solo performance of Carmen From Mexico, scheduled for April 15-16, 2022, at the Guadalupe Theater, 1301 Guadalupe St. Curtain is at 8 p.m. with general admission of $12. Carmen From Mexico was presented as a world premiere at the historic Guadalupe Theater in 2021 to sold out audiences. Tickets can be purchased here.



Carmen From Mexico is an original solo multimedia play with live musical accompaniment that reflects the playwright's own personal family history of her mother's "illegal" immigration from Mexico to South Texas. Playwright Anna De Luna portrays her mother Carmen (in several stages of her youth) in this powerful true story of survival, struggle and yet sometimes comical experiences of adapting to South Texas racism and prejudices.



"We are so excited to bring back Anna De Luna's wonderful and powerful one-woman show, and especially thrilled knowing that our production of Carmen From Mexico has been selected to tour the stage of Denver's own Su Teatro Cultural & Performing Arts Center scheduled for April 22 and 23, 2022," said Jorge Piña, Guadalupe Theater Manager.



"I am so honored to back at the Guadalupe Theater stage, having presented this production as a world premiere at this historic theater last year," said De Luna.



De Luna has performed in various leading roles at the Guadalupe Theater and Jump-Start Performance Company.a?? She also appeared at The Public Theater in Anna In The Tropics for which she received the San Antonio Globe Award for Best Actress.a?? She produced her original solo plays Chicana Atheist, The AIDS Lady and My Arab Fall with sustaining success.a?? In 2016 De Luna was selected Creative of the Month by the City of San Antonio Department for Culture and Creative Development. a??Carmen from Mexico was first presented as a short 20-minute work-in-progress at the Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival in 2018 and at Jump-Start Performance Company in 2019.





ABOUT TEATRO SALON

Teatro Salon is a project of the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center that showcases and helps develop new work by theater artists. For more information on Carmen From Mexico or to schedule an interview with Anna de Luna, please contact Jorge Piña, Guadalupe Theater manager at jorgep@guadalupecultualarts.org. For ticket information please visit at www.guadalupeculturalarts.org.