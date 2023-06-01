2023 CLIBURN JUNIOR FREE FESTIVAL Events Announced

The Cliburn hasÂ announced the public festival schedule of theÂ Third Cliburn International Junior Piano Competition and Festival, taking place June 8â€“17, 2023, in Dallas, Texas.

The active festival portion of the Cliburn Junior is just as, if not more, beneficial to the musicians joining us in Dallas as the competition. The Cliburn taps its vast network of artists and teachers to bring in a wide swath of experts for masterclasses, artists conversations, and performance discussions. A series of small group workshops led by industry specialists takes participants through topics such as stagecraft, personal branding, conservatory and college admissions, and career pathways. Furthermore, a number of community concerts provide valuable performance experience and introduce the Dallas community to these extraordinary young artists, through partnerships with NorthPark Center, Dallas Public Libraries, and Children's Health.

Festival teaching artists are: Greg Anderson, Janina Fialkowska, Wu Han, Daniel Hsu, Stanislav Ioudenitch, Yoheved Kaplinsky, Bridget Kibbey, Jon Kimura Parker, Pamela Mia Paul, Valentina Peleggi, Benjamin Rossen, and Kasey Shao.

All of these Festival events are open to the public to attend, free of charge. The full public schedule is below and at cliburn.org/2023-cliburn-junior-festival.

Tickets to Competition performances are on sale now at cliburn.org/2023-junior-tickets.

JUNIOR FESTIVAL SCHEDULE

FESTIVAL CONCERTS

Seven Junior artists will each perform 18-minute recitals for members of the Jury. Festival concerts will be held at Caruth Auditorium at SMU.

Festival Concert 1

Saturday, June 10Â IÂ 10:00 a.m.â€“12:30 p.m.

Artists and program to be announced.

Festival Concert 2

Sunday, June 11Â IÂ 10:00 a.m.â€“12:30 p.m.

Artists and program to be announced.

COMMUNITY CONCERTS

Junior artists will perform in public concerts around Dallas.

Concert at NorthPark Center

Sunday, June 11Â IÂ 2:00 p.m.

Artists and program to be announced.

Concert at Dallas Public Library Bachman Lake Branch

Sponsored by Children's Health

Wednesday, June 14Â IÂ 4:00 p.m.

Artists and program to be announced.

Concert at Dallas Public Library Vickery Park Branch

Sponsored by Children's Health

Thursday, June 15 I 4:00 p.m.

Artists and program to be announced.

MASTERCLASS PERFORMANCES

Junior artists will play for and learn from these renowned musical figures. All masterclasses will be held at O'Donnell Recital Hall at SMU unless otherwise noted.

Masterclass

with Wu Han, piano

Artistic Co-director, Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center

Wednesday, June 7Â IÂ 1:00 p.m.â€“4:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 8Â IÂ 10:00 a.m.â€“1:00 p.m.

Masterclass

with Stanislav Ioudenitch, piano

2001 Cliburn Gold Medalist

Friday, June 9Â I Â 10:00 a.m.â€“1:00 p.m.

Masterclass

with Janina Fialkowska, piano

2023 Cliburn Junior Jury Chairman

Tuesday, June 13Â I Â 10:00 a.m.â€“1:00 p.m.

Masterclass

withÂ Yoheved Kaplinsky, piano

Piano Department Chair, The Juilliard School

Wednesday, June 14Â IÂ 10:00 a.m.â€“1:00 p.m.

Thursday, June 15Â IÂ 2:00 p.m.â€“5:00 p.m.

Concerto Masterclass

with Valentina Peleggi, conductorÂ and small ensemble

2023 Cliburn Junior Final Round Conductor

Thursday, June 15Â IÂ 10:00 a.m.â€“1:00 p.m.

Caruth Auditorium at SMU

Masterclass

with Jon Kimura Parker, piano

Keyboard Chair, Shepherd School of Music, Rice University

Friday, June 16Â IÂ 10:00 a.m.â€“1:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 17Â IÂ 11:00 a.m.â€“12:00 p.m.

Moderated by Buddy Bray with members of the jury.Â Members of the 2023 Cliburn Junior Jury will examine how training, technique, and artistic sensibilities have changed, and discuss their own approach to and experiences in their careers in music. They will also look at repertoire, programming, and what it takes to build a career todayâ€”and how those considerations play into their decisions. Featuring jury chairman Janina Fialkowska, Jane Coop, Adam Golka, Carol Leone, Anton Nel, Roberto Plano, Katia Skanavi, Jeffrey Swann, and Orion Weiss.

The Jury Symposium will be held at O'Donnell Recital Hall at SMU.

The Cliburn International Junior Piano Competition and Festival was established in 2015 as another means for the Cliburn to use its standing and expertise to encourage tomorrow's great artists, to provide a valuable forum for them to express themselves, and to give them an entrance to the next step of their journeys. Key ingredients are top international jurors, the media and webcast, Final Round performances with orchestra, and the festival atmosphere, which includes performance experience and artistic workshopsâ€”all put into place to make the program significantly useful for students of piano of the highest level.

2023 QUICK FACTS

COMPETITIONÂ Four riveting rounds of Competition take place June 8â€“17, 2023:

Preliminary Round (24 pianists each performing 20-minute recitals, to include one virtuosic etude and one Bach Prelude and Fugue) at SMU

Quarterfinal Round (12 pianists each performing a 30-minute recital, to include one movement of a Classical sonata and one lyrical work) at SMU

Semifinal Round (6 pianists each performing a 40-minute recital, to include one work by a living composer and one substantial work of at least 16 minutes in length (phase one), and one concerto movement with piano accompaniment (phase two)) at SMU

Final Round (3 pianists each performing one complete concerto with the Dallas Symphony Orchestra under the baton of Valentina Peleggi) in a stunning conclusion at the Meyerson, followed by the Awards Ceremony directly after jury voting.

Tickets on sale now.

INTERNATIONALÂ Â Applicants and competitors hail from all around the world. 2023 applications totaled 248, with pianists representing 44 countries, and the 38 selected competitors and participants represent 13 countries. Widespread media coverage is expected; 2019 outreach resulted in over 120 stories in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

Â

THE JURY

Â

Janina Fialkowska, jury chairman (Canada)

Jane Coop (Canada)

Adam Golka (United States/Poland)

Carol Leone (United States)

Anton Nel (South Africa/United States)

Roberto Plano (Italy)

Katia Skanavi (Greece/Russia)

Jeffrey Swann (United States)

Orion Weiss (United States)

SMUÂ Meadows School of the Arts is a leader in developing innovative outreach and community engagement programs, challenging its students to make a difference locally and globally. The university will serve as home to the 2023 Junior Competition, hosting most performances and festival events, and housing the competitors.

Â

DALLAS SYMPHONY ORCHESTRAÂ The largest performing arts organization in the Southwest, the DSO is committed to inspiring the broadest possible audience with distinctive classical programs and more. For the second time, the orchestra partners with the Cliburn to perform in the Final Round at the Meyerson Symphony Center under the baton of Valentina Peleggi.

Â

FESTIVALÂ In addition to the Competition performances, a variety of events aimed at artistic advancement of competitors, festival participants, and other pianists will be offered, including masterclasses, workshops, artist conversations, performance discussions, and free community performances around Dallas.

KEY DATES

June 8â€“9, 2023 â€“ Preliminary Round (SMU)

June 10â€“11, 2023 â€“ Quarterfinal Round (SMU)

June 14â€“15, 2023 â€“ Semifinal Round (SMU)

June 17, 2023 â€“ Final Round and Awards Ceremony (Meyerson)

LOGISTICSÂ Â Competitors and festival participants will be housed at SMU for the duration of the Competition and Festival. All travel (domestic and international) and lodging will be provided by the Cliburn.

PRIZESÂ The first-prize winner will receive a cash award of $15,000; second prize is $10,000; and third prize is $5,000. All three top prizes will also include $2,500 scholarships.

The Cliburn advances classical piano music throughout the world. Its international competitions, education programs, and concert series embody an enduring commitment to artistic excellence and the discovery of new artists. Established in Fort Worth, Texas, in 1962, the quadrennial Van Cliburn International Piano Competition remains the most visible expression of that mission and is, as always, committed to its original ideals of supporting and launching the careers of emerging artists, age 18â€“30. It shares the transformative powers of music with a wide global audience, through fully produced webcasts and by providing comprehensive career management and concert bookings to its winners. Rounding out its mission, the Cliburn also produces the Cliburn International Junior Piano Competition and Festival (third edition, June 8â€“17, 2023) for exceptional 13- to 17-year-old pianists and the Cliburn International Amateur Piano Competition for outstanding non-professional pianists age 35 and older.

Over a four-year cycle, the Cliburn contributes to North Texas' cultural landscape with over 170 classical music performances for 150,000 attendees through competitions, free community concerts, and its signature Cliburn Concerts series. It presents 1,000 Cliburn in the Classroom in-school, interactive music education programs for more than 200,000 area elementary students. During the same time period, it garners the world's attention with more than 40 million views from 177 nations for competition webcasts; 300 concerts worldwide booked for competition winners; more than 10,000 news articles about the Cliburn and its winners; and regular national radio broadcasts to 245 public radio stations.