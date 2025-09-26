Westminster University Theatre Department to Stage THE HATMAKER’S WIFE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Westminster University Theatre Department will open its 2025–26 season with The Hatmaker’s Wife by award-winning playwright Lauren Yee, directed by Dr. Kimberly Jew. Performances will take place October 2–4 and October 9–11, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. in the Dumke Student Theatre on the Westminster University campus in Salt Lake City. Tickets are $15 and free for K–12 students with chaperones as well as local university students.

In The Hatmaker’s Wife, a young woman moves in with her boyfriend expecting domestic bliss, only to find that their new house reveals the magical tale of its former inhabitants. This surreal and heartfelt play blends fable, humor, and tragedy to explore family, home, and the meaning of true love.

Playwright Lauren Yee is the winner of the Doris Duke Artist Award, the Steinberg Playwright Award, the Horton Foote Prize, the Kesselring Prize, the ATCA/Steinberg Award, the Francesca Primus Prize, and more. Her plays topped the 2017 Kilroy’s List, and she is currently developing new work for Apple TV+ and Netflix.

Director Dr. Kimberly M. Jew is an Associate Professor of Theatre and Ethnic Studies at the University of Utah, specializing in modern and contemporary drama and ethnic American theatre. She has directed 20 university productions and serves as associate editor for Theatre Topics.