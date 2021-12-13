Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards; Utah Shakespeare Festival's THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE Leads Best Musical

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Salt Lake City Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Salt Lake City:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Matthew Davies - NEWSIES - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 16%

Cassie Abate - PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Utah Shakespeare Festival 15%

Megan Call - NEWSIES - Beverly's Terrace Plaza Playhouse 15%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Joy Zhu - LES MISERABLES - Hale Centre Theatre 11%

Jennie Richardson - NEWSIES - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 9%

Kelsey Nichols - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - West Valley Arts 9%

Best Direction Of A Musical

Cassie Abate - PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Utah Shakespeare Festival 17%

Kate Rufener - NEWSIES - Beverly's Terrace Plaza Playhouse 14%

Dave Tinney - LES MISERABLES - Hale Centre Theatre 10%

Best Direction Of A Play

Jim Christian - THE MOUSETRAP - Hale Centre Theatre 19%

Marinda Maxfield - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 17%

Cameron Knight - RICHARD III - Utah Shakespeare Festival 12%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jaron Hermansen - LES MISERABLES - Hale Centre Theatre 13%

Colin Skip Wilson - SISTER ACT - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 12%

Michael Gray - SWEENEY TODD: THE DEMON BARBER OF FLEET STREET - West Valley Arts 9%

Best Musical

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE - Utah Shakespeare Festival 20%

LES MISERABLES - Hale Centre Theatre 18%

SISTER ACT - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 12%

Best Performer In A Musical

Amber Kacherian - SHREK THE MUSICAL - Murray City Cultural Arts 10%

Casey Elliott - LES MISERABLES - Hale Centre Theatre 7%

Derek Marsden - NEWSIES - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 6%

Best Performer In A Play

Erin Carlson - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Hale Center Theatre 15%

Aidan O'Reilly - RICHARD III - Utah Shakespeare Festival 13%

Andrew Plinio - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Utah Shakespeare Festival 7%

Best Play

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Hale Center Theatre 20%

RICHARD III - Utah Shakespeare Festival 17%

A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 16%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jared Haddock, Truxton Moulton - NEWSIES - CenterPoint Legacy Theatre 12%

Kacey Udy - LES MISERABLES - Hale Centre Theatre 10%

Apollo Mark Weaver - THE COMEDY OF ERRORS - Utah Shakespeare Festival 10%